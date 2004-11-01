Menu

Patrice CHALANCON

GEX

  • Merck Serono SA, Aubonne (Switzerland) - Manager, Services and Facility Management

    2013 - maintenant As part of a relocation:
    - Manage the revamping of new offices in order to accommodate staff from Geneva.
    - Manage all activities in the frame of a relocation of 300 people in the canton of Vaud.
    - Manage the implementation of a transitional FM structure to support people on different host sites.

    As part of a construction project:
    - Coordinate, as Project leader, the building a new Business Center in Aubonne
    - Manage the interface with the architect and project stakeholders.
    - Participate and support the Steering Committee.
    - Support related projects (IT, HR ...) in relation with the main project.

    As FM Manager:
    - Manage FM routine activities for three different sites.
    - Manage the implementation of contracts (soft services, building maintenance)
    - Manage the definition of a FM structure and its implementation.
    - Manage the definition and implementation of an operational budget (OPEX)

  • Merck Serono International, Geneva (CH) - Maintenance Manager

    2008 - 2012 To maintain and optimize the Headquarter of the Merck Serono Group in Geneva: 65'000sqm - 1500 people
    - Manage The Maintenance team of 35 people
    - Manage outsourcing contracts.
    - Manage all maintenance activities (preventive and corrective) for the site of Geneva. Mainly for the following technical domains: HVAC, electricity, security systems, building structure, Building management systems and laboratory equipments and utilities.
    - Support activities of the FM Services, EHSS and Projects
    - Support laboratories activities as Quality processes and metrology.
    - Manage maintenance support activities as:
    ------> CAMMS: SAP-PM
    ------> Spare Parts: SAP-WM
    ------> CAD: AutoCad / AutoDesk Revit
    ------> Technical Documentation: Meridian/Blue Cielo.
    - Implementation and monitoring of performance indicators (KPI)
    - Implementation and monitoring of a Maintenance Optimization program (Lean Six Sigma and DMAIC)

  • Merck Serono SA, Aubonne (CH) - Projects Coordinator

    1991 - 2008 On the Manufacturing site of Aubonne.
    06/1991 to 02/1995: CAD Specialist and Camms support
    03/1995 to 03/1998: CAD and CAMMS. Projects support
    04/1998 to 04/1999: Technical office team leader and projects support.
    05/1999 to 02/2001: CAD Group leader manufacturing sites.
    03/2001 to 10/2004: Technical Admin Supervisor (CAMMS, CAD, Technical documentation, spare parts) and projects support.
    11/2004 to 05/2008: Technical Projects coordinator

  • Technicum Souq Ahras (DZ) - Technical Teacher

    1983 - 1985 In the frame of the French "Service National"
    Subjects: Bureau des Méthodes, Organisation du travail.
    Classes de 1ère et Terminale Technique

