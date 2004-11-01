Patrice CHALANCON

Mes compétences :
Technique
Maintenance
Management
Engineering
Entreprises
Merck Serono SA, Aubonne (Switzerland)
- Manager, Services and Facility Management
2013 - maintenantAs part of a relocation:
- Manage the revamping of new offices in order to accommodate staff from Geneva.
- Manage all activities in the frame of a relocation of 300 people in the canton of Vaud.
- Manage the implementation of a transitional FM structure to support people on different host sites.
As part of a construction project:
- Coordinate, as Project leader, the building a new Business Center in Aubonne
- Manage the interface with the architect and project stakeholders.
- Participate and support the Steering Committee.
- Support related projects (IT, HR ...) in relation with the main project.
As FM Manager:
- Manage FM routine activities for three different sites.
- Manage the implementation of contracts (soft services, building maintenance)
- Manage the definition of a FM structure and its implementation.
- Manage the definition and implementation of an operational budget (OPEX)
2008 - 2012To maintain and optimize the Headquarter of the Merck Serono Group in Geneva: 65'000sqm - 1500 people
- Manage The Maintenance team of 35 people
- Manage outsourcing contracts.
- Manage all maintenance activities (preventive and corrective) for the site of Geneva. Mainly for the following technical domains: HVAC, electricity, security systems, building structure, Building management systems and laboratory equipments and utilities.
- Support activities of the FM Services, EHSS and Projects
- Support laboratories activities as Quality processes and metrology.
- Manage maintenance support activities as:
------> CAMMS: SAP-PM
------> Spare Parts: SAP-WM
------> CAD: AutoCad / AutoDesk Revit
------> Technical Documentation: Meridian/Blue Cielo.
- Implementation and monitoring of performance indicators (KPI)
- Implementation and monitoring of a Maintenance Optimization program (Lean Six Sigma and DMAIC)
Merck Serono SA, Aubonne (CH)
- Projects Coordinator
1991 - 2008On the Manufacturing site of Aubonne.
06/1991 to 02/1995: CAD Specialist and Camms support
03/1995 to 03/1998: CAD and CAMMS. Projects support
04/1998 to 04/1999: Technical office team leader and projects support.
05/1999 to 02/2001: CAD Group leader manufacturing sites.
03/2001 to 10/2004: Technical Admin Supervisor (CAMMS, CAD, Technical documentation, spare parts) and projects support.
11/2004 to 05/2008: Technical Projects coordinator
Technicum Souq Ahras (DZ)
- Technical Teacher
1983 - 1985In the frame of the French "Service National"
Subjects: Bureau des Méthodes, Organisation du travail.
Classes de 1ère et Terminale Technique