Patrice COLOMB

More than 18 years international experience developing companies with multi-plants operations, in strong constraints environment, with large number of associates, within lean supply chain... mostly in automotive and electronics industry (PNL responsability, Manufacturing Operations, Sales and Operations Plan, Just in Time, Lean Manufacturing, 6 sigma, Business Process Reengineering,...CEO, COO).



Mes compétences :

lean manufacturing

industrie

Management

ceo

kaizen

Automotive

International

manufacturing

achat

excellence industrielle

Strategie