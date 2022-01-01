Menu

Patrice COLOMB

Cergy

En résumé

More than 18 years international experience developing companies with multi-plants operations, in strong constraints environment, with large number of associates, within lean supply chain... mostly in automotive and electronics industry (PNL responsability, Manufacturing Operations, Sales and Operations Plan, Just in Time, Lean Manufacturing, 6 sigma, Business Process Reengineering,...CEO, COO).

Mes compétences :
lean manufacturing
industrie
Management
ceo
kaizen
Automotive
International
manufacturing
achat
excellence industrielle
Strategie

Entreprises

  • Autoliv - Senior VP Seat Belt

    Cergy 2014 - maintenant $3B, 24 plants in 18 countries, 7 Technical centers, 19000 employees

  • Autoliv - Vice Président opérations Asie

    Cergy 2012 - maintenant

  • Autoliv - Managing Director

    Cergy 2010 - 2012 Autoliv Turkey
    1500 employees - 250m€ Turn over - Delivering major OEMs for local and export market (seat belt, air-bag, steering wheels)

  • Autoliv - General manager

    Cergy 2006 - 2010 Autoliv Steering Wheels Tunisia
    2000 employees - 5 plants

Formations