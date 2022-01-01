Menu

Emmanuel REYMOND

FRANKFORT

En résumé

SENIOR MANAGER
Product Development • Business Development

Diversely talented, highly accomplished product development and management leader with more than 20 years of experience driving significant technological advancements and market innovation, particularly for the automotive industry. Demonstrated talent for driving product strategy in alignment with business goals. Proven history of bringing multiple new concepts to market – including liaising with customers to aggressively drive adoption of new technologies and innovations, resulting in improved customer products and increased market share. Dedicated relationship builder able to network across cultures to secure new customer relationships and leverage existing relationships to increase profitability. Consistently monitor emerging industry trends to remain at the forefront of technology development. Strong team builder and collaborator. Proven results in cost control and revenue growth, for significant bottom-line results.

AREAS OF EXPERTISE
Product Development • Project Management • Research & Development • OEM Relationship Management • Technological Innovation • Business Development • New Product Introduction • Client Communications • Product Prototyping & Validation • Requirements Management • Team Building & Leadership • Presentations • Cross-Cultural Collaboration • Emerging Technologies • Process Optimization • Cost Control

Mes compétences :
Acoustics
Thermal management
Knowledge management
Innovation
Competitive intelligence

Entreprises

  • UGN - Product Engineering Manager

    2010 - maintenant Oversee North American product development and technology transfer, managing the full product lifecycle from design and prototyping through validation, engineering, launch, promotion, and adoption into customer accounts. Liaise with customers to present new innovations and build consensus behind utilization of new technologies. Manage a team of product engineers.

    Selected Achievements:
    • Brought numerous new products to market, including delivering 5 successful innovations and 3 new commodities in the North American market.
    • Generated 20% growth in market share and an additional 20% content per vehicle by securing multiple new business awards for key programs for Honda, Acura, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Lexus.
    • Introduced more focused product and customer strategy to achieve sales and profit targets with no increase in resources.
    • Realized $10 million in annual savings since 2010 by assisting with cost reduction activities.
    • Facilitated 100% growth in sales over 5 years, allowing opening of 2 new plants.

  • Rieter Automotive / Autoneum - Technical Sales Manager

    2005 - 2010 Served as key technical liaison between the sales team and Japanese or Korean customers in Europe. Partnered with customers and sales teams to advance innovations in automotive technology. Collaborated with OEMs on advanced vehicle studies. Responded to RFQs with technical and economical answers. Provided supervision and direction for cross-functional teams.

    Selected Achievements:
    • Drove introduction of 10 new products and 3 new commodities among Japanese and Korean customers in Europe.
    • Delivered an industry-first new technology and liaised with key influencers at Toyota to gain consensus. Penetrated the Turkish market before global Toyota launch. Product currently in production on 4 European models.
    • Introduced innovative new technologies for the Toyota Auris, the Toyota Avensis, the Honda Civic, and several other Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Kia models.
    • Took an instrumental role in securing new business for European programs with Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Kia.
    • Pivotal to global market share for Honda in Europe rising from 8% to 14%, reaching CHF 13 million in sales.
    • Supported the company in dramatically outperforming sales targets for the Toyota Auris, raising share from 18% to over 30% and achieving CHF 40 million in sales.

  • Nihon Tokushu Toryo - Technical Liaison Manager

    2000 - 2005 Directed technology transfer from Europe to Japan. Communicated with local car manufacturers to promote new products. Worked with partner experts in diverse locations to orchestrate joint development meetings. Planned and executed exhibitions and conferences demonstrating products and innovations to customers in Japan. Initiated advanced studies with Japanese OEMs through targeted presentations. Collaborated with R&D teams in Japan and Europe to manage studies and execute presentations.

    Selected Achievements:
    • Took a pivotal role in the 1st global launch and expansion of an industry-changing super-light insulator concept at Toyota, before spread to other automotive manufacturers.
    • Led implementation of 7 new products as well as 4 new commodities.
    • Boosted market share and vehicle content by 15% while fostering major advancements in innovation at Japanese OEMs, resulting in further expansion in Europe and the U.S.
    • Introduced an effective, autonomous technical network bridging all entities within the group.

