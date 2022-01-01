Emmanuel REYMOND

SENIOR MANAGER

Product Development • Business Development



Diversely talented, highly accomplished product development and management leader with more than 20 years of experience driving significant technological advancements and market innovation, particularly for the automotive industry. Demonstrated talent for driving product strategy in alignment with business goals. Proven history of bringing multiple new concepts to market – including liaising with customers to aggressively drive adoption of new technologies and innovations, resulting in improved customer products and increased market share. Dedicated relationship builder able to network across cultures to secure new customer relationships and leverage existing relationships to increase profitability. Consistently monitor emerging industry trends to remain at the forefront of technology development. Strong team builder and collaborator. Proven results in cost control and revenue growth, for significant bottom-line results.



AREAS OF EXPERTISE

Product Development • Project Management • Research & Development • OEM Relationship Management • Technological Innovation • Business Development • New Product Introduction • Client Communications • Product Prototyping & Validation • Requirements Management • Team Building & Leadership • Presentations • Cross-Cultural Collaboration • Emerging Technologies • Process Optimization • Cost Control



Mes compétences :

Acoustics

Thermal management

Knowledge management

Innovation

Competitive intelligence