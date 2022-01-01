Emmanuel REYMOND

SENIOR MANAGER
Product Development • Business Development
Diversely talented, highly accomplished product development and management leader with more than 20 years of experience driving significant technological advancements and market innovation, particularly for the automotive industry. Demonstrated talent for driving product strategy in alignment with business goals. Proven history of bringing multiple new concepts to market – including liaising with customers to aggressively drive adoption of new technologies and innovations, resulting in improved customer products and increased market share. Dedicated relationship builder able to network across cultures to secure new customer relationships and leverage existing relationships to increase profitability. Consistently monitor emerging industry trends to remain at the forefront of technology development. Strong team builder and collaborator. Proven results in cost control and revenue growth, for significant bottom-line results.
AREAS OF EXPERTISE
Product Development • Project Management • Research & Development • OEM Relationship Management • Technological Innovation • Business Development • New Product Introduction • Client Communications • Product Prototyping & Validation • Requirements Management • Team Building & Leadership • Presentations • Cross-Cultural Collaboration • Emerging Technologies • Process Optimization • Cost Control
Mes compétences :
Acoustics
Thermal management
Knowledge management
Innovation
Competitive intelligence