Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice GILIS
Ajouter
Patrice GILIS
Villeneuve
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gifi
- Responsable de secteur
Villeneuve
2005 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Manager de rayons
Massy
1996 - 2003
Carrefour
- Bts action co/alternance gestionnaire de stock bazar
Massy
1993 - 1996
Formations
Escg
Gonesse
1993 - 1995
Bts action co
Ecole de commerce
Lycée Jean Rostand
Chantilly
1990 - 1993
Bac g3 commerce
Réseau
Anna VASSILEVA
Christophe LANOUX
Emmanuelle HOUSSEAUX
Françoise DREUX
Guillaume LEPERS
Maud FOURTET
Nathalie DEFLANDRE
Nicolas PAVESI
Riviere PASCAL