Patrice JANIN

ANNECY

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • PROBATIMM - Président

    2014 - maintenant

  • Immobilière PC - Groupe ZANNIER - DG

    2011 - 2014

  • Nexity George V Savoie Léman - DGA

    2006 - 2009

  • Groupe CARRERE - Directeur Agence Rhône Alpes Auvergne

    Toulouse 2003 - 2006

  • Bouygues TELECOM

    Meudon 1995 - 2000

Formations

Réseau