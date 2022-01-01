Retail
Patrice JANIN
Patrice JANIN
ANNECY
Entreprises
PROBATIMM
- Président
2014 - maintenant
Immobilière PC - Groupe ZANNIER
- DG
2011 - 2014
Nexity George V Savoie Léman
- DGA
2006 - 2009
Groupe CARRERE
- Directeur Agence Rhône Alpes Auvergne
Toulouse
2003 - 2006
Bouygues TELECOM
Meudon
1995 - 2000
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1989 - 1990
ESPI (Ecole Supérieure Des Professions Immobilières)
Paris
1987 - 1989
Réseau
Delphine JANIN
Elisabeth MERCIER
Hervé VALLET
Larroque STEPHANE
Murièle DJELI
Perrine GIRY
Renaud LLORET
Richard GOULU
Stéphane GAILLET
Stéphanie GRESSIER