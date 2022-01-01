Patrice JEANROT

Menu

Patrice 35A 13 ans d'expérience
Ingénieur réseaux cisco HP ALCATEL
Réseaux (ALCATEL):
TCP/IP,
Routage: Routage statique, RIP, OSPF.
Réseaux locaux Ethernet, Giga, 10Giga.

Réseaux (CISCO, HP) :

TCP/IP, Appletalk, IPX, X25
Routage: Routage statique, RIP, OSPF, IGRP, EIGRP, BGP, MPLS.
Réseaux locaux Ethernet, Giga, 10Giga, Token ring, Frame Relay, ATM et étendus LL, X25, RNIS, Wireless Lan.
Sécurité : VPN

Certification HP AIS (Accredited Integration Specialist)

Systèmes :

WINDOWS 95, WINDOWS NT, WINDOWS 2000, WINDOWS 2000 SERVEUR.


Avant vente :

Définition d’architecture (CISCO et HP)


Gestion de projets :

Définition de cahiers des charges,
Suivi de projet, recette, relationnel prestataires/fournisseurs/clients

Entreprises

  • Ares - Ingenieur reseaux

    Montreuil maintenant

Formations

Réseau