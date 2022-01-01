Patrice JEANROT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chilly-Mazarin
Patrice 35A 13 ans d'expérience
Ingénieur réseaux cisco HP ALCATEL
Réseaux (ALCATEL):
TCP/IP,
Routage: Routage statique, RIP, OSPF.
Réseaux locaux Ethernet, Giga, 10Giga.
Réseaux (CISCO, HP) :
TCP/IP, Appletalk, IPX, X25
Routage: Routage statique, RIP, OSPF, IGRP, EIGRP, BGP, MPLS.
Réseaux locaux Ethernet, Giga, 10Giga, Token ring, Frame Relay, ATM et étendus LL, X25, RNIS, Wireless Lan.
Sécurité : VPN
Certification HP AIS (Accredited Integration Specialist)
Systèmes :
WINDOWS 95, WINDOWS NT, WINDOWS 2000, WINDOWS 2000 SERVEUR.
Avant vente :
Définition d’architecture (CISCO et HP)
Gestion de projets :
Définition de cahiers des charges,
Suivi de projet, recette, relationnel prestataires/fournisseurs/clients
Mes compétences :
Alcatel
Appletalk
bgp
Cisco
EIGRP
Ethernet
IGRP
IPX
mpls
Ospf
Réseaux CISCO
Réseaux locaux
RIP
Routage
TCP IP
X25