Connexion
Patrice JOLY
Ajouter
Patrice JOLY
BOURG BLANC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thales Underwater System
- Responsable Qualite Affaire
2012 - 2016
Thales Système Aéroporté
- Ingénieur Système / IVVQ
2011 - 2012
Thales Underwater System
- Responsable Qualite Affaire
2008 - 2011
Thales Système Aéroporté
- Ingénieur Informatique
2007 - 2008
ALTRAN OUEST
- Consultant
2007 - maintenant
Thales Underwater System
- Responsable Qualite Affaire
2007 - 2007
CONTROLSYS
- Ingénieur
Guyancourt
2005 - 2007
LOGATIQUE
- Ingénieur Informatique
2000 - 2003
Formations
Université Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
1996 - 1999
Genie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle
Réseau
Christophe MALTAVERNE