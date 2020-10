Within Suez Group IT Department, my teams and I are managing:

- An SAP ECC6 system deployed in more than 20 countries and currently migrating to S/4HANA

- A worldwide Human Resources platform based on Cornerstone

- Applications for Headquarters (ex: Consolidation, Treasury, Internet site, Intranet) and some other entities in the group (ex: Dynamics)



We are also managing partnership with SAP for the whole Group and an SAP contract for 9 instances.