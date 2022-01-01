Patrice LAMARQUE

Long time java developer with deep focus on enterprise java and large exposition to open source tools and frameworks.

From this, I keep a good interest in software architecture in general, quality and project methodologies.

Now moved to a product manager position, I have been in charge of several products.

As an employee of several startups, I have a successful hand-on experience in creation, validation and execution of multiple software production processes, often starting from scratch.

I'm used to work in a super-fast evolving environment and can adapt to changes.



Specialties: software product management, delivery management, deadlines meeting



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Java

Gestion de produit

Spécifications fonctionnelles

Lead generation

Planning stratégique

Animation de formations

User experience

Budgétisation

Marketing produit

Marketo

Développement informatique

Public speaking

Rédaction

Sales Force

Blogging

SEO

Google analytics

Architecture logicielle

Management d'equipes IT

Agile Scrum