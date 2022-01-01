Menu

Patrice LAMARQUE

Vannes

En résumé

Long time java developer with deep focus on enterprise java and large exposition to open source tools and frameworks.
From this, I keep a good interest in software architecture in general, quality and project methodologies.
Now moved to a product manager position, I have been in charge of several products.
As an employee of several startups, I have a successful hand-on experience in creation, validation and execution of multiple software production processes, often starting from scratch.
I'm used to work in a super-fast evolving environment and can adapt to changes.

Specialties: software product management, delivery management, deadlines meeting

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Java
Gestion de produit
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Lead generation
Planning stratégique
Animation de formations
User experience
Budgétisation
Marketing produit
Marketo
Développement informatique
Public speaking
Rédaction
Sales Force
Blogging
SEO
Google analytics
Architecture logicielle
Management d'equipes IT
Agile Scrum

Entreprises

  • eXo Platform - Chief Product Officer

    Vannes 2014 - maintenant - Overlooked product management and product marketing departments
    - Established market and products requirements and roadmaps.
    - Managed product partners relationship.
    - Managed press and analysts relationship.
    - Collaborated tightly with CEO, Marketing, Support and Engineering departments.
    Managed several teams across 3 continents that take care of marketing, product management, documentation, QA and corporate developments

  • eXo Platform - VP Products

    Vannes 2010 - 2014 Headed product management and product marketing.
    Defined products requirements and roadmaps.
    Managed product partners relationship.
    Managed press and analysts relationship.
    Collaborated tightly with CEO, Marketing, Support, QA and Development departments.
    Managed several teams across 3 continents that take care of marketing, productization, packaging, documentation and maintenance.

  • eXo Platform - Product Manager

    Vannes 2008 - 2011 Managing eXo Collaboration Suite, then eXo Social products
    Responsible for the roadmap.
    Promote the product.
    Ensure the product matches customers expectations.

  • eXo Platform - Consultant

    Vannes 2008 - 2010 Training, Consulting, technical expertise, R&D around eXo products in europe.

  • Ippon Technologies - Enterprise Java (J2EE) Expert

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Enterprise java software development.
    Several missions in Telecom and Aeronautics industry.

  • Adsap Software - Tech Lead

    2004 - 2006 Responsible of internal IT and product software architecture. Development.

  • Capgemini - Software Engineer

    SURESNES 2002 - 2004 After an internship, I worked as a software engineer on multiple projects.
    Most of the job was java development and software design for industry, public services or internal projects.
    Capgemini offered exemplary project methodology which was ideal as a starter job.

  • Palo Alto - Software Developpeur

    2000 - 2001 Participated in programming on multiple web application projects.
    Also worked on an internal templating framework

Formations

