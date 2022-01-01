Patrice LAMARQUE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Anglet
Long time java developer with deep focus on enterprise java and large exposition to open source tools and frameworks.
From this, I keep a good interest in software architecture in general, quality and project methodologies.
Now moved to a product manager position, I have been in charge of several products.
As an employee of several startups, I have a successful hand-on experience in creation, validation and execution of multiple software production processes, often starting from scratch.
I'm used to work in a super-fast evolving environment and can adapt to changes.
Specialties: software product management, delivery management, deadlines meeting
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Java
Gestion de produit
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Lead generation
Planning stratégique
Animation de formations
User experience
Budgétisation
Marketing produit
Marketo
Développement informatique
Public speaking
Rédaction
Sales Force
Blogging
SEO
Google analytics
Architecture logicielle
Management d'equipes IT
Agile Scrum
Pas de formation renseignée