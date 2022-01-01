Menu

Patrice LE ROUX

FORGES LES BAINS

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks - Technical Bid Manager Oil&Gas Cable Systems / Product Line Manager Oil&Gas Cable Products

    2014 - maintenant Definition of technical solutions based on customer needs and requirements.
    Preparation of the technical proposal.

    PLM for Oil&Gas cable products portfolio dedicated to offshore platform connection solutions (dynamic and static riser cable products).

  • Alcatel Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) - Product Line Manager

    2012 - 2014 Product Line Management of ASN submerged equipment in accordance with Product Life Cycle process.
    Definition of product roadmap, new product introduction, product strategy and marketing.
    Product portfolio: submarine repeaters, branching units, reconfigurable OADM units, cable products covering both Telecom and Oil & Gas cable systems.

  • Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) - Development Project Manager

    2004 - 2012 In charge of the development of high-reliability submarine equipment (25-years design life): submarine repeater (optical amplifiers) and gain equalizers.
    Product specification, development project activities follow-up

  • Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) - System Design Engineer

    1998 - 2003 System design and system engineering of UnRepeatered submarine transmission cable systems.
    Optical WDM transmissions, lab experiments, design rules and customer demonstrations.

