Patrice LE ROUX

Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks
- Technical Bid Manager Oil&Gas Cable Systems / Product Line Manager Oil&Gas Cable Products
2014 - maintenant
Definition of technical solutions based on customer needs and requirements.
Preparation of the technical proposal.
PLM for Oil&Gas cable products portfolio dedicated to offshore platform connection solutions (dynamic and static riser cable products).
Alcatel Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN)
- Product Line Manager
2012 - 2014
Product Line Management of ASN submerged equipment in accordance with Product Life Cycle process.
Definition of product roadmap, new product introduction, product strategy and marketing.
Product portfolio: submarine repeaters, branching units, reconfigurable OADM units, cable products covering both Telecom and Oil & Gas cable systems.
Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN)
- Development Project Manager
2004 - 2012
In charge of the development of high-reliability submarine equipment (25-years design life): submarine repeater (optical amplifiers) and gain equalizers.
Product specification, development project activities follow-up
Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN)
- System Design Engineer
1998 - 2003
System design and system engineering of UnRepeatered submarine transmission cable systems.
Optical WDM transmissions, lab experiments, design rules and customer demonstrations.