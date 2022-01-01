Patrice LESGARDS

- Content Marketing
- Community Management
- Customer Relationship Management | Newsletter management (BtoB and BtoC)
PRODUCT MARKETING
- Creation of a range of 5 dry fruits for Monoprix | Pricing, Packaging
- Leading
OPERATIONNAL
- Event marketing BtoB : Organization of " Kalios d’Or 2014 ", a private event with more than 300 hundred people | Partnerships, logistics
- PR | Managing the brand image with the press and on several events
- Customer relationship management I Customer portfolio management
Négociateur Privé
- Junior Consultant
Paris2013 - 2013MARKETING
- Creation of leaflets, flyers and commercial brochures for Négociateur Privé brands
- Webdesign : Creation of Travaux Privés website and new design of Négociateur Privé website
- Comunity management
STRATEGY
- Help in the creation of a new company, "Travaux Privés" I Benchmarking, Business Model, Business Plan,
- Elaboration of Négociateur Privé Business Plan