Patrice LESGARDS

Rueil-Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Créatif
RIGOUREUX
Synthétique

Entreprises

  • Unilever - Assistant Brand Manager - Spreads Category

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant

  • KALIOS - Business Develoment

    asnieres sur seine 2014 - 2014 WEBMARKETING

    - Content Marketing
    - Community Management
    - Customer Relationship Management | Newsletter management (BtoB and BtoC)

    PRODUCT MARKETING

    - Creation of a range of 5 dry fruits for Monoprix | Pricing, Packaging
    - Leading

    OPERATIONNAL

    - Event marketing BtoB : Organization of " Kalios d’Or 2014 ", a private event with more than 300 hundred people | Partnerships, logistics
    - PR | Managing the brand image with the press and on several events
    - Customer relationship management I Customer portfolio management

  • Négociateur Privé - Junior Consultant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 MARKETING

    - Creation of leaflets, flyers and commercial brochures for Négociateur Privé brands
    - Webdesign : Creation of Travaux Privés website and new design of Négociateur Privé website
    - Comunity management


    STRATEGY

    - Help in the creation of a new company, "Travaux Privés" I Benchmarking, Business Model, Business Plan,
    - Elaboration of Négociateur Privé Business Plan

