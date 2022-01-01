Patrice LETERRIER

Strengths are in the build up, restructuring, and management of IT Services activities or large projects in outsourcing and/or large organizations environments. Significant experience in critical phases and crisis management.



My last experience was to rebuild the outsourcing activity of T-Systems France, starting from a critical situation. This project lasted 6 years. As a result, the turnover of the activity was multiplied by more than 3 mainly due to significant new contracts won with large international corporates such as Airbus , Alcan group, Nexans, and Yves Rocher. This involved in depth restructuring of the organisation, methods and tools, renegotiation of trouble contracts, and last but not least a very proactive people motivation programme.



Before this, I spent twenty years in IBM as sale engineer, sale representative, large projects manager, and Managing Director of On-X Consulting. Notable credentials include starting a greenfield subsidiary in Banking application development as a joint venture with a French SSO and eventually merging this activity with IBM Global Services. Before this, I was Project Director in large System Integration Project where I gained a significant experience in managing large project teams including customers, subcontractors, and IT hardware and software suppliers.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Infogérance

Informatiques

Outsourcing