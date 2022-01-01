Menu

Patrice LETERRIER

Bois-Colombes

En résumé

Strengths are in the build up, restructuring, and management of IT Services activities or large projects in outsourcing and/or large organizations environments. Significant experience in critical phases and crisis management.

My last experience was to rebuild the outsourcing activity of T-Systems France, starting from a critical situation. This project lasted 6 years. As a result, the turnover of the activity was multiplied by more than 3 mainly due to significant new contracts won with large international corporates such as Airbus , Alcan group, Nexans, and Yves Rocher. This involved in depth restructuring of the organisation, methods and tools, renegotiation of trouble contracts, and last but not least a very proactive people motivation programme.

Before this, I spent twenty years in IBM as sale engineer, sale representative, large projects manager, and Managing Director of On-X Consulting. Notable credentials include starting a greenfield subsidiary in Banking application development as a joint venture with a French SSO and eventually merging this activity with IBM Global Services. Before this, I was Project Director in large System Integration Project where I gained a significant experience in managing large project teams including customers, subcontractors, and IT hardware and software suppliers.

    ST DENIS 2000 - 2005 Vice President Outsourcing – T-Systems France
    April 2000 – June 2005
    Responsible for the Outsourcing activity of T-Systems France. Successfully developed new business with large clients such as Airbus, Alcan, Yves Rocher, and Nexans ; Under my leadership the Ousourcing activity multiplied its turnover by 3 to €75 million, becoming the main activity of T-Systems in France.

  • On-X consulting - Managing Director

    Puteaux 1999 - 2000 Managing Director – ON-X Consulting
    May 1999 – March 2000
    Responsible for handling the Consulting activities of ON-X Consulting, focusing mainly on Telecommunications. Those activities achieved in 1999 a turnover of €6 million (on a total of €16 million) and employed an average of 45 consultants.

  • IBM France - Managing Director

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 1999 Managing Director - IBM France
    January 1999 –May 1999
    In charge of the IBM Global Services outsourcing activities for large accounts in the Banks Finance & Securities sector for the West region (France, Benelux, Middle-East, and Africa).
    General Manager – Intexis (subsidiary of IBM) January 1991 – December 1998

  • Intexis - General Manager

    1991 - 1998 General Manager – Intexis (subsidiary of IBM)
    January 1991 – December 1998
    General Manager of that French SSO subsidiary of IBM specialising in Retail Banking IT services. Intexis started as a joint venture with a French SSO before becoming a fully owned IBM subsidiary. Before the merger, Intexis’ turnover was €10 million. During the merging process, I managed the operational integration of INTEXIS, and in parralel, I took the responsibility of the IBM Global Services EURO offering.

  • IBM France - Project Executive

    Bois-Colombes 1987 - 1990 Project Executive – IBM France
    January 1987 - December 1990
    Responsible for handling the System integration activities in the Mediterranean region and managing broad and critical projects – from €6 million to €15 million. These included projects for PROTIS (port facilities), ARDI (Credit Agricole), LE PROVENCAL (fully computerized daily newspaper manufacturing).

  • IBM France - Sales Engineers Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1983 - 1986 Sales Engineers Manager – IBM France September 1983 - December 1986
    I led all the sales engineers’ activities targeting the large accounts of the Mediterranean region. I managed the technical teams, defined and co-ordinated the Marketing/Operational strategy in consultation with the Regional Direction

  • IBM France - Senior Sales Representative

    Bois-Colombes 1981 - 1983 Senior Sales Representative – IBM France
    January 1981 - August1983
    Relationship Manager for Credit Lyonnais, I managed the team in charge of providing that Credit Lyonnais with IBM solutions. In 1983, I led the launch of IBM relational database DB2 in France.

  • IBM France - Sales Engineer

    Bois-Colombes 1974 - 1980 Sales engineer – IBM France
    May 1974 – December 1980
    I joined IBM France in 1974 and handled key French accounts. From 1976 to 1978, I was notably responsible for the relationship with Eurocopter (then Aerospatiale Helicopter Division), and from end 1978, I took the responsibility for a joint study between IBM and Eurocopter based on the IBM DB2 prototype.

  • CETE - Project Manager

    1970 - 1974 Project Manager – CETE
    May 1974 – December 1980
    Project Manager for the Centre d’Etude Technique de L’Equipement in Aix en Provence. I worked in cooperation with BENSON on the design and implementation of a new plotter system exhibited during the 1973 SICOB Salon.

Formations

