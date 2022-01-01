Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice LOUIS
Ajouter
Patrice LOUIS
COTONOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cyr DESCAMPS
Franck Roger ZAMEO
Gérard BALLY
Jean CRUSOL
Karine HENDRIKS (COUDANE)
Marie Claude PASTUREAU
Marie Claude PASTUREAU
Ngaou KLAINGAR
Philippe COVA