Menu

Patrice MASSON

AMFREVILLE LA CAMPAGNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HEMMERSBACH - Technicien Itinérant IPG

    2014 - maintenant Dépannage systèmes d' impressions petit et grand format ,
    suivi clients.

  • HPCDS - TECHNICIEN ITINERANT

    TEMPLEMARS 2013 - 2014 Dépannage impression grand format.

Formations

  • Lycée Modeste Leroy

    Evreux 1982 - 1986 CAP , BEP , BTS

    Analyse d' un problème sur matériel électronique et dépannage de celui-ci.

Réseau