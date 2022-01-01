Retail
Patrice MASSON
Patrice MASSON
AMFREVILLE LA CAMPAGNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HEMMERSBACH
- Technicien Itinérant IPG
2014 - maintenant
Dépannage systèmes d' impressions petit et grand format ,
suivi clients.
HPCDS
- TECHNICIEN ITINERANT
TEMPLEMARS
2013 - 2014
Dépannage impression grand format.
Formations
Lycée Modeste Leroy
Evreux
1982 - 1986
CAP , BEP , BTS
Analyse d' un problème sur matériel électronique et dépannage de celui-ci.
Réseau
Anthony DECARRIERE
Christian FALEYRAS
Christophe LECLERCQ
Frederic GOUJON
Gilbert HOUZIEL
Gilles GIRARD
Mokhtar MENZER
Patrick FARCY
Philippe GOUARD
Yasmine BELKADI