Menu

Patricia WOLFARTH

ORMES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
agent d'accueil

Entreprises

  • Nounouservice - Babysitter

    2014 - maintenant

  • yoopala - Babysitter

    Vallauris 2011 - 2014 Periscolaire
    Gouter bain jeux educatifs repas

  • thomson - Secretaire de gestion

    1982 - 1989 Tenue du secretariat

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :