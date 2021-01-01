Menu

Patrick RIGAL

Colomiers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IGE+XAO - Responsable laboratoire développement

    Colomiers 2011 - maintenant

  • IGE+XAO - Chef de Projets - Responsable Grands Comptes

    Colomiers 2004 - maintenant

  • IGE+XAO - Ingénieur Conseil - Architecte d'applications

    Colomiers 2000 - maintenant

  • Ingé-Data - Ingénieur Conseil

    1999 - 2000

  • Alpha Logic - Chef de projets

    1998 - 1998

  • Applicad - Chef de projets

    1995 - 1997

  • Applicad - Concepteur d'applications

    1992 - 1995

  • Applicad - Ingénieur développement

    1988 - 1992

  • GRETA de Montpellier - Volontaire Formateur en Informatique

    1986 - 1987

Formations

Réseau