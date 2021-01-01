Patrick RIGAL

-
IGE+XAO
- Responsable laboratoire développement
Colomiers
2011 - maintenant
-
IGE+XAO
- Chef de Projets - Responsable Grands Comptes
Colomiers
2004 - maintenant
-
IGE+XAO
- Ingénieur Conseil - Architecte d'applications
Colomiers
2000 - maintenant
-
Ingé-Data
- Ingénieur Conseil
1999 - 2000
-
Alpha Logic
- Chef de projets
1998 - 1998
-
Applicad
- Chef de projets
1995 - 1997
-
Applicad
- Concepteur d'applications
1992 - 1995
-
Applicad
- Ingénieur développement
1988 - 1992
-
GRETA de Montpellier
- Volontaire Formateur en Informatique
1986 - 1987