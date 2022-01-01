Patrick RIVIÈRE

MBA, Ingénieur Télécom & IT / Stratégie, innovation, management, conduite du changement, transformation numérique, direction produit et projets, leadership, influence et relations internationales
Entreprises
Ministère de la Santé et de la Prévention
- Responsable Pôle Systèmes d’Information Task Force Vaccination COVID-19 Interministérielle
2021 - maintenant- Responsable du pilotage de la maîtrise d’ouvrage des systèmes d’information déployés pour la campagne de vaccination contre la COVID-19 : stratégie vaccinale, logistique flux poussé/tiré, prise de rendez-vous, gestion de flux, vaccination, pilotage par la donnée, statistiques et open data
- Gouvernance, pilotage stratégique, budgétaire et opérationnel, encadrement d’une équipe de consultants en assistance maîtrise d’ouvrage
Streamwide
- Vice-Président Marketing Produit & Chief Product Owner
2019 - 2020Editeur des plateformes de communication collaborative sécurisée TEAM ON MISSION et TEAM ON THE RUN
SAGE GROUP plc
- Responsable Produit des Solutions Cloud TPE/PME, France
2016 - 2019- Direction produit de la solution de gestion de gestion cloud pour la France
- Développement de partenariats avec marketplace ISV pour les marchés startup/TPE
- Transformation digitale Sage Business Cloud au sein de l'organisation matricielle Sage et de l'écosystème entrepreneurs/TPE/PME, experts-comptables et partenaires/ISV
Consultant
- Conseil en stratégie produit
2014 - 2016Stratégie, direction produit, direction projet, management de transition
GoSwiff (France & Singapour)
- Group VP Product & Head of Operations, EMEA & CIS
2010 - 2014SCCP (Swiff - GoSwiff) is a leading innovator in secured payment technologies worldwide. Incorporated in 2010, it brings together a suite of end-to-end secured payment solutions to card issuing and merchant acquiring services globally. With the company’s combination of unique patented proprietary technologies in payments processing and authentication (4G SECURE), merchants and financial institutions are able to deploy one integrated payment solution.
Headquartered in Singapore and with subsidiaries in France, Russia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Thailand, USA, Mexico and Switzerland, SCCP strives to deliver tailored payment solutions for its customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Russia/CIS, Middle-East/Africa and Americas.
Mobile Tag (France, Belarus & US)
- CTO & VP Product Management
2009 - 2011Leading mobile marketing software publisher specialized in 1D/2D barcode-based mobile apps in France and US | www.mobiletag.com
Set up the product department, and managed overall product development department (28 persons).
SingTel Optus (Australie)
- Senior Product Manager & Business Development, Mobile TV
2007 - 2009SingTel Optus - First Australian mobile phone operator in metropoles | www.optus.com.au | www.singtel.com
Enhanced customer experience and negotiated new strategic partnerships with both content and service providers to grow the Online and Mobile TV/Video business as a new key component of Optus digital media and advertising strategy across mobile, broadband and IPTV.
Re-launch of the Mobile TV offering in December 2007 including 35+ made-for-mobile and live TV channels.
Responsible for Optus One80 Project’s mobile video service, national competition produced by MTV showcasing original ideas for an hour-long television drama, with each entrant submitting a three-minute pilot.
Co-production of made-for-mobile TV channels.
Launch of DVB-H customer trial in conjunction with technology partner Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia (N96) and LG Electronics. Content supplied by the Seven Digital, ABC1, SBS Digital, Fox Sports News, Sky News Business, CNN International, Cartoon Network, MTV and Fox Interactive Media – MySpace Road Tour.
SFR Vodafone
- Project Manager, Mobile TV & Video
2003 - 2007Launch of the Mobile TV & Video service in 2004, first on market in Europe.