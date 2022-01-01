Menu

Patrick RIVIÈRE

PARIS

En résumé

MBA, Ingénieur Télécom & IT / Stratégie, innovation, management, conduite du changement, transformation numérique, direction produit et projets, leadership, influence et relations internationales

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la Santé et de la Prévention - Responsable Pôle Systèmes d’Information Task Force Vaccination COVID-19 Interministérielle

    2021 - maintenant - Responsable du pilotage de la maîtrise d’ouvrage des systèmes d’information déployés pour la campagne de vaccination contre la COVID-19 : stratégie vaccinale, logistique flux poussé/tiré, prise de rendez-vous, gestion de flux, vaccination, pilotage par la donnée, statistiques et open data
    - Gouvernance, pilotage stratégique, budgétaire et opérationnel, encadrement d’une équipe de consultants en assistance maîtrise d’ouvrage

  • Streamwide - Vice-Président Marketing Produit & Chief Product Owner

    2019 - 2020 Editeur des plateformes de communication collaborative sécurisée TEAM ON MISSION et TEAM ON THE RUN

  • SAGE GROUP plc - Responsable Produit des Solutions Cloud TPE/PME, France

    2016 - 2019 - Direction produit de la solution de gestion de gestion cloud pour la France
    - Développement de partenariats avec marketplace ISV pour les marchés startup/TPE
    - Transformation digitale Sage Business Cloud au sein de l'organisation matricielle Sage et de l'écosystème entrepreneurs/TPE/PME, experts-comptables et partenaires/ISV

  • Consultant - Conseil en stratégie produit

    2014 - 2016 Stratégie, direction produit, direction projet, management de transition

  • GoSwiff (France & Singapour) - Group VP Product & Head of Operations, EMEA & CIS

    2010 - 2014 SCCP (Swiff - GoSwiff) is a leading innovator in secured payment technologies worldwide. Incorporated in 2010, it brings together a suite of end-to-end secured payment solutions to card issuing and merchant acquiring services globally. With the company’s combination of unique patented proprietary technologies in payments processing and authentication (4G SECURE), merchants and financial institutions are able to deploy one integrated payment solution.

    Headquartered in Singapore and with subsidiaries in France, Russia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Thailand, USA, Mexico and Switzerland, SCCP strives to deliver tailored payment solutions for its customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Russia/CIS, Middle-East/Africa and Americas.

  • Mobile Tag (France, Belarus & US) - CTO & VP Product Management

    2009 - 2011 Leading mobile marketing software publisher specialized in 1D/2D barcode-based mobile apps in France and US | www.mobiletag.com

    Set up the product department, and managed overall product development department (28 persons).

  • SingTel Optus (Australie) - Senior Product Manager & Business Development, Mobile TV

    2007 - 2009 SingTel Optus - First Australian mobile phone operator in metropoles | www.optus.com.au | www.singtel.com

    Enhanced customer experience and negotiated new strategic partnerships with both content and service providers to grow the Online and Mobile TV/Video business as a new key component of Optus digital media and advertising strategy across mobile, broadband and IPTV.

    Re-launch of the Mobile TV offering in December 2007 including 35+ made-for-mobile and live TV channels.

    Responsible for Optus One80 Project’s mobile video service, national competition produced by MTV showcasing original ideas for an hour-long television drama, with each entrant submitting a three-minute pilot.

    Co-production of made-for-mobile TV channels.

    Launch of DVB-H customer trial in conjunction with technology partner Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia (N96) and LG Electronics. Content supplied by the Seven Digital, ABC1, SBS Digital, Fox Sports News, Sky News Business, CNN International, Cartoon Network, MTV and Fox Interactive Media – MySpace Road Tour.

  • SFR Vodafone - Project Manager, Mobile TV & Video

    2003 - 2007 Launch of the Mobile TV & Video service in 2004, first on market in Europe.

  • Bouygues Telecom - Project Manager, Advanced Software

    1996 - 2002 Bouygues Telecom - French mobile phone operator | www.bouyguestelecom.fr

  • Gendarmerie Nationale - Lieutenant, Project Manager

    1995 - 1996 Mobile Network Information System Department

Formations

