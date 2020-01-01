Menu

Paul CAUSSE

  • Responsable Process & Qualité - Hauts de France
  • Viapost
  • Responsable Process & Qualité - Hauts de France

Lesquin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Viapost - Responsable Process & Qualité - Hauts de France

    Direction générale | Lesquin (59810) 2020 - maintenant

  • colissimo - Responsable Qualité & Développement Durable

    Production | Douvrin (62138) 2019 - 2020

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Lean Manager / Chef de projet Excellence opérationnelle

    Production | Carvin (62220) 2017 - 2018

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Responsable Organisation et Qualité de Service

    Béthune (62400) 2017 - 2017

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Chargé de projet Qualité de Service / Industriel

    Béthune (62400) 2015 - 2017

  • Direct Maintenance - Chargé de marketing/clientèle

    Administratif | Merville (31330) 2014 - 2015

  • Van Marcke - Technico-commercial

    Commercial | Marcq-en-Barœul (59700) 2012 - 2014

Formations

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2017 - 2018 Mastère spécialisé (Bac+6, Niveau 1 des grandes écoles)

  • ISEFAC

    Lille 2015 - 2017 Master 2 (Bac +5, Niveau 1)

  • IAE licence pro - ancien diplome : DUEGE

    Lille 2014 - 2015 Licence Professionnelle en Management des Organisations

    Entreprise de professionalisation : Direct Maintenance

  • CFA ADEFA

    Lille 2012 - 2014 B.T.S Technico-Commercial en apprentissage

    Entreprise d'apprentissage : Van Marcke

