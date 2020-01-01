Paul CAUSSE

-
Viapost
- Responsable Process & Qualité - Hauts de France
Direction générale | Lesquin (59810)
2020 - maintenant
-
colissimo
- Responsable Qualité & Développement Durable
Production | Douvrin (62138)
2019 - 2020
-
Le Groupe La Poste
- Lean Manager / Chef de projet Excellence opérationnelle
Production | Carvin (62220)
2017 - 2018
-
Le Groupe La Poste
- Responsable Organisation et Qualité de Service
Béthune (62400)
2017 - 2017
-
Le Groupe La Poste
- Chargé de projet Qualité de Service / Industriel
Béthune (62400)
2015 - 2017
-
Direct Maintenance
- Chargé de marketing/clientèle
Administratif | Merville (31330)
2014 - 2015
-
Van Marcke
- Technico-commercial
Commercial | Marcq-en-Barœul (59700)
2012 - 2014