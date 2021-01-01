Menu

Paul DE FERAUDY

Marseille

En résumé

Digital native, hunter, entrepreneurial spirit, international culture, exp. > 10 years,
Graduated from AUDENCIA (Business School) and INSA Rennes (Engineer School).

My expertise : Management (Profit Center, people), Business Development (CAC40 top accounts and ETI), Long term and strategic vision, Mid and Complex sales cycle for Solutions & Services, Global Marketing support.

My various skills : Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Curious, Ambitious, Challenger, Excellent communication, Easy adaptation, International (fluent in English - practiced regularly especially through many travels - 110 countries visited). Good knowledge of the Marine Environment (Certified Divemaster SDI, underwater photographer)

Contact: + 33 6 11 72 35 76

Entreprises

  • CEVA Logistics - Commercial Marketing & Global Initiatives Manager

    Marseille 2019 - maintenant As Ground & Rail Marketing Manager, my role is to develop effective commercial marketing strategies and plans, then help BD to communicate the features and the benefits of our Ground & Rail offers to our customers. I have to handle market research, develop go to market strategies, influence pricing and offer packaging, then drive and support sales teams to achieve Ground & Rail Growth Revenue targets (+140M$ in 2021).

    As Global Initiatives Manager, I have to lead marketing initiatives to support global sales growth on CEVA core offers: global challenges (short term sales team competitions and efficient collaborations between Product & BD), to create momentum around a product or a region and generate a huge volume of new leads and New Business Wins on new logos.

  • Worldline - SENIOR SALES MANAGER (Utilities, Industry, Oil&Gas)

    Bezons 2012 - 2019 ATOS WORLDLINE is a European leader delivering B2B/B2C services, IoT solutions, payment services for digital transformation

    My role :

    Monitor the performance of sales, manage revenue and expense to obtain profitable results.

    Business Development, complex sales of B2B2C Solutions & Services (Offers : 1M € IoT platforms (smart systems for Energy/Vehicles/Home) coupled with Data analytics to better understand clients use cases, adapt services provided, and help our customers to reinvent their Business Models.
    -> Multichannel CRM solutions (digital tools for call centers/campaigns) to improve the Customer Relationship.
    -> Payments solutions (e/m commerce platforms, issuing & commercial acquiring systems) to collect, secure and manage payment flows - Combined with digital approach (store/marketplace).
    -> Digitization tools (e-contract/e-signature, archiving) to optimize IT process & expenses.

    End to end sales process : hunt, meetings, responses to RFI/ RFQ, business & contract negotiation, closing…

    Strategy & Business Plan : Pipe, forecast, P&L, offers reviews with management committee

  • Consort NT - SALES MANAGER – Utilities, Industry

    Paris 2009 - 2012 - Business development on my Markets : cold-call, prospect meetings, business detection, proposals, oral, negotiation, closing. (Offers : 100 K€ << 1M€).
    - Cross selling, fertilization on existing customers, maintaining on-board perimeters,
    - Recruitment, people management (sales & consultants > 60),
    - Complex deals : application management, fixed-rate projects or day governed prices. Referencing renewal,
    - Taking part of the Business Strategy definition, forecasting and reporting market trends to the management,

  • POWEO DIRECT ENERGIE - BUSINESS DEVELOPER

    2008 - 2008 BUSINESS DEVELOPER on the POWEO partners network. B2B activity.

    Development & monitoring of the POWEO distribution network. Lead challenges for more partner loyalty

  • IMPRESS Metal Packaging - Project Engineer

    2007 - 2007 Internship

    Studies of electromagnetic fields through metal packaging.

  • Aquila Events (Service Company for events) - VP SALES & MARKETING DIRECTOR

    2005 - 2009 Entrepreneurship

    Organization of numerous events : prestigious concerts and balls (over 600 people). Team management (>20 people), human and financial challenges. Networking.

  • Summer jobs - Emplois d'étés

    2003 - 2006 2005 - Ward Thomas Removals, London (Removal man),
    2004 - LTR Industries (Maintenance worker in electricity and telecommunications),
    2003 - L’Abrasienne (Production agent)

Formations

Réseau