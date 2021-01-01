Paul-Emmanuel BLAZE

Retail
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Vente
Services
Entreprises
ETS LESTRINGUEZ
- Commercial
2017 - 2017
Renault Retail Group Douai
- Conseiller commercial automobile secteur VN
2014 - 2017
BRH Motos Suzuki
- Commercial
2014 - 2014
Flandres Autos Sud
- Conseiller commercial automobile
2012 - 2013
Formations
IFOCOP
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2018 - maintenant
Titre pro
comptable
ISVA Institut Supérieur De La Vente Automobile Au GNFA
Rouvignies
2001 - 2002
CQP conseiller commercial automobile
ISVA Institut Supérieur De La Vente Automobile Au GNFA
Suresnes
2001 - 2002
CQP conseiller commercial automobile
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle AES-TEG
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1997 - 2001
Licence
Lycée Saint Remi (Jean XXIII)
Roubaix
1993 - 1997
Bac
