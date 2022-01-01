Paul-Emmanuel ROGHI

-
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
- Sales Development Manager
2012 - maintenant
In charge of ensuring customization and execution of SPHE commercial strategy
- Lead Promotion strategy framework providing guidance and cascading choices to KAMs
- Define News Go To Market principles and usage guidelines to improve In Store Execution
- New Business Project Manager : from opportunity assessment to launch plan (eg : digital)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
- Senior Key Account Manager
2010 - 2011
In charge of national negotiations with Leclerc and Auchan (#1 and #3 French retailers)
- Led annual negotiation to improve commercial agreements
Set up Marketing Plans to maximize monthly releases
- Initiated and implemented trade marketing operations to leverage SPHE catalogue
- Led and coordinated logistic and financial subjects
€ 20 M° sales
Procter & Gamble
- Key Account Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2007 - 2009
In charge of national negotiations with Systeme U (# 4 French Retailer).
Lead P&G Beauty Care brands (Gillette, Head&Shoulders and Oral B) from Marketing strategy to In Store Execution.
Business Plans / Annual negotiation and commercial agreements implementation / Budget optimization / Supply and sales forecast and tracking / Emphasized commercial agreements via Sale Force
€ 35 M° sales – 10% increase over 2 years driven by promotion increase (+14%) and shelf extension (+6%)
Procter & Gamble
- Category manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2005 - 2007
- Led merchandising strategy for Duracell and Gillette brands
- Negotiated line up and innovation listings
- Piloted Merchandising budget for POS material (€ 2 M° budget)
- Responsible for Gillette Fusion launch Jan 07 (€ 800k merchandising budget)
+ 2% market share on Duracell / +3% on Gillette
30% savings on POS material
Gillette
- Sales Representative
2003 - 2005
- Developed business on 80 points of sale portfolio
- Trained and coached new representatives
- Led national sales challenges (top 5 over 80)
€ 1.2 M° sales - 7% increase
Gillette
- Global Key Account Managers Trainee
2002 - 2003
- Set up new business tracking and market analysis tools
- Coordinated international Task Force on stock loss
Maison de la France, Sao Paulo - Brésil
- Marketing Trainee
2001 - 2001
- Accomplished Marketing Studies to help finetune the offer for Brazilian tourists
- Developed PR and organised and performed tourism fairs to increase visibility
DM Media International
- PR Trainee
2000 - 2000
Planned PR actions for Tommy Hilfiger, Dyptique, and Roberto Cavalli - 15 publications