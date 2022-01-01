Menu

Paul-Emmanuel ROGHI

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Sony Pictures Home Entertainment - Sales Development Manager

    2012 - maintenant In charge of ensuring customization and execution of SPHE commercial strategy

    - Lead Promotion strategy framework providing guidance and cascading choices to KAMs
    - Define News Go To Market principles and usage guidelines to improve In Store Execution
    - New Business Project Manager : from opportunity assessment to launch plan (eg : digital)

  • Sony Pictures Home Entertainment - Senior Key Account Manager

    2010 - 2011 In charge of national negotiations with Leclerc and Auchan (#1 and #3 French retailers)

    - Led annual negotiation to improve commercial agreements
    Set up Marketing Plans to maximize monthly releases
    - Initiated and implemented trade marketing operations to leverage SPHE catalogue
    - Led and coordinated logistic and financial subjects

    € 20 M° sales

  • Procter & Gamble - Key Account Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2009 In charge of national negotiations with Systeme U (# 4 French Retailer).

    Lead P&G Beauty Care brands (Gillette, Head&Shoulders and Oral B) from Marketing strategy to In Store Execution.

    Business Plans / Annual negotiation and commercial agreements implementation / Budget optimization / Supply and sales forecast and tracking / Emphasized commercial agreements via Sale Force

    € 35 M° sales – 10% increase over 2 years driven by promotion increase (+14%) and shelf extension (+6%)

  • Procter & Gamble - Category manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2007 - Led merchandising strategy for Duracell and Gillette brands
    - Negotiated line up and innovation listings
    - Piloted Merchandising budget for POS material (€ 2 M° budget)
    - Responsible for Gillette Fusion launch Jan 07 (€ 800k merchandising budget)

    + 2% market share on Duracell / +3% on Gillette
    30% savings on POS material

  • Gillette - Sales Representative

    2003 - 2005 - Developed business on 80 points of sale portfolio
    - Trained and coached new representatives
    - Led national sales challenges (top 5 over 80)

    € 1.2 M° sales - 7% increase

  • Gillette - Global Key Account Managers Trainee

    2002 - 2003 - Set up new business tracking and market analysis tools
    - Coordinated international Task Force on stock loss

  • Maison de la France, Sao Paulo - Brésil - Marketing Trainee

    2001 - 2001 - Accomplished Marketing Studies to help finetune the offer for Brazilian tourists
    - Developed PR and organised and performed tourism fairs to increase visibility

  • DM Media International - PR Trainee

    2000 - 2000 Planned PR actions for Tommy Hilfiger, Dyptique, and Roberto Cavalli - 15 publications

Formations

