Vincent DE CHIARA

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Iglo France - Category and Trade Marketing Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Iglo France - Directeur d'enseignes

    2013 - 2015

  • Procter & Gamble - Trade Marketing

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2010 - 2013 Trade Marketing Manager for Febreze and Ambi Pur.
    - Design the commercial strategy and manage entire portfolio trade marketing budget, including promotion, customer specific plans and new product launches.
    - Own relationship with Regional HQ: Business analysis, Budget management, competitive landscape assessment. Tailored and aligned global Air Care strategy to local French market with full multi functional team;
    - Lead coaching and training for customer teams and sales force during sales meeting and on-going.

  • Procter & Gamble - Area Sales Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2010 Unit Manager. (12 direct reports, 220 stores, +100MM€ turnover)
    - Managed and energized a team of sales representatives across total P&G portfolio.
    - Defined objectives, assessed performance and rewarded accordingly.
    - Negotiated Joint Business Plans with regional customers.
    - Recruited and trained new hires.

  • Procter & Gamble - Key Account Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2009 Braun & Duracell for Electro Stores and Pringles for New Business Channels
    - Negotiated and executed Joint Business Plans with customers
    - Increased Pringles national coverage within non traditional retail (petrol station, bars, impulse)

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales Representative

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006 Sales Representative. Developed the P&G turnover
    - Ensured a qualitative presence of the brands and efficient promotions in stores.
    - Implemented national plans and set up local strategies for customers.

Formations

