Vincent DE CHIARA

Iglo France
- Category and Trade Marketing Manager
2015 - maintenant
Iglo France
- Directeur d'enseignes
2013 - 2015
Procter & Gamble
- Trade Marketing
Asnières-sur-Seine
2010 - 2013
Trade Marketing Manager for Febreze and Ambi Pur.
- Design the commercial strategy and manage entire portfolio trade marketing budget, including promotion, customer specific plans and new product launches.
- Own relationship with Regional HQ: Business analysis, Budget management, competitive landscape assessment. Tailored and aligned global Air Care strategy to local French market with full multi functional team;
- Lead coaching and training for customer teams and sales force during sales meeting and on-going.
Procter & Gamble
- Area Sales Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2009 - 2010
Unit Manager. (12 direct reports, 220 stores, +100MM€ turnover)
- Managed and energized a team of sales representatives across total P&G portfolio.
- Defined objectives, assessed performance and rewarded accordingly.
- Negotiated Joint Business Plans with regional customers.
- Recruited and trained new hires.
Procter & Gamble
- Key Account Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2007 - 2009
Braun & Duracell for Electro Stores and Pringles for New Business Channels
- Negotiated and executed Joint Business Plans with customers
- Increased Pringles national coverage within non traditional retail (petrol station, bars, impulse)
Procter & Gamble
- Sales Representative
Asnières-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006
Sales Representative. Developed the P&G turnover
- Ensured a qualitative presence of the brands and efficient promotions in stores.
- Implemented national plans and set up local strategies for customers.