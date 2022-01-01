Menu

Paul FARTHING

Riyadh

Mes compétences :
Air Conditioning
Automation
Commissioning
Construction
Construction Supervision
Contract management
Documentation
Fat
HVAC
installation
Management
Microsoft Project
Panels
Project Engineer
Qualification
SAT
Start up
Supervision
Validation
Ventilation

Entreprises

  • Saudi Oger Ltd - Commissioning Engineer

    Riyadh 2009 - 2009 Commissioning of HVAC and BMS installations on the KAUST project - King Abdullah University of Sciences and Technology in Jeddah

  • NNE Pharmaplan - Construction Manager

    CHARTRES 2009 - 2009 Writing of the constructibility note for a detailed design - revamping of a building for the installation of a second filling line.

    Project for Novo Nordisk - Chartres, France
    2 months - feb 2009 to march 2009

  • Wolter and Dross - Commissioning engineer

    2009 - maintenant

  • HJK Engineering - Project automation engineer

    2008 - 2009 - Communication with the plant owners regarding design, planning and implementation of the systems
    - verification of design equipment and components
    - Reviewing control strategy documents
    - Reviewing FDS, SDS documents
    - Reviewing P&ID's, FAT and SAT documents

    5 months - sept 2008 to feb 2009

  • NNE Pharmaplan - Site supervisor HVAC and Assistant Construction Manager

    CHARTRES 2008 - 2008 HVAC supervisor responsibilities:
    - Communicating with the plant owners regarding design, planning and implementation of the systems and supervision of construction contractors, - Verification of installed equipment and components, including checking and testing of controls panels and application software
    - Reviewing P&ID?s, FAT and SAT documents.
    - Verification of system Mechanical completion, commissioning of the systems (Mechanical and controls) and handover to the QC department.

    Construction management responsibilities:
    - General supervision and coordination of site construction activities and schedules, including attending and chairing construction and coordination meetings
    - Team lead for the clean room construction, including the clean rooms and technical areas
    - Supervision of site supervisors for Clean utilities, Black utilities, Electrical installations, Civil works including Site walk downs with the contractors and client.

    Project : GSKbiologics France - vaccines production facilities
    7 months - jan 2008 to jul 2008

  • Centocor - Team lead project engineer - DPS

    2007 - 2008 Responsible for the installation of 4 AHU?s, electrical and earthing system for a pharmaceutical warehouse including :
    - Development of the HDS?s, FDS?s and SDS?s and supervision of the implementation of the control panels, system software and SCADA system.
    - Commissioning and hand over of the mechanical, electrical and control systems.

    Contracted to DPS
    Project for Centocor Holland
    4 months : oct 2007 to jan 2008

  • Centocor - Project Automation engineer for Turner Pharmaceuticals

    2006 - 2007 Responsible for the installation of 4 AHU?s, electrical and earthing system for a pharmaceutical warehouse including :
    - Development of the HDS?s, FDS?s and SDS?s and supervision of the implementation of the control panels, system software and SCADA system.
    - Commissioning and hand over of the mechanical, electrical and control systems.

    Contracted to Turner Pharmaceuticals
    Project for Centocor - Holland

  • Centocor - Lead software and commissioning engineer - Rensen Control systems

    2004 - 2006 - As Lead software engineer responsible for the development and implementation of control systems, control panels, system software and SCADA system for Air handling units, Chillers, boilers and other utilities including preparation of work, calculating quotation, P&ID verification?

    -As Lead engineer for the software engineers including schedule coordination with the client and sub contractors, construction follow-up, contractor management

    - As lead commissioning engineer responsible for
    * FAT of control panels and configured software
    * Pre commissioning testing of the software and hardware systems on site
    * SAT of the control system and SCADA system
    * Commissioning documentation management (protocols/reports) system handover and client training.

    Contracted to Rensen Control Systems
    Project fo Centocor Holland

  • Stork - Controls engineer, Head of Service, Service engineer

    1991 - 2004 - As lead software engineer responsible for the development and implementation of control systems, control panels, system software and SCADA system for Air handling units, Chillers, boilers and other utilities including preparation of work, calculating quotation, P&ID verification

    - As Lead engineer for the software engineers including schedule coordination with the client and sub contractors, construction follow-up, Contractor management

    - As lead commissioning engineer responsible for
    * FAT of control panels and configured software, pre commissioning testing of the software and hardware systems on site,
    * SAT of the control system and SCADA system,
    * Commissioning documentation management (protocols/reports),
    * System handover and client training.

    - As Head of service department responsible for
    * Planning, preparation of works
    * Calculating quotations
    * Lead engineer for the service engineers

    - As service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant.

    Various Clients : NAM, Grootint, Foker, Local authorities, Dupont, Exxon, Shell) - Holland

  • SMBC - Commissioning Engineer

    1989 - 1991 Commissioning engineer responsible for Commissioning of HVAC plant

    Various Clients, Local authorities - England

  • Nelson Mechanicals - Service engineer

    1986 - 1989 Service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant

  • SMBC - Service engineer

    1981 - 1986 Service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant.

    Various Clients, Local authorities - England

Formations

  • TVVL (Leusden)

    Leusden 1995 - 1996 HVAC

    TVVL Certificate

    Technical course in Building Services

  • PBNA (Zwijndrecht)

    Zwijndrecht 1995 - 1998 professional training part 1 & 2, Safety at work

    adult learing course

    PBNA is one of the largest test organizations in the Netherlands. PBNA provides examinations in the fields : Technology, Management & Organization, VCA, Secondary safety science (MVK), System Engineer (HBO bachelor)

  • Haagland College - Now Known As The Mondriaan College. (Den Haag)

    Den Haag 1991 - 1995 Technical installations

    Technical certificate - level 2 & 3

    Adult learning courses

  • Salford College (Worsley Salford)

    Worsley Salford 1989 - 1990 Design Engineering - HVAC

    Technical Certificate

    Adult learning course within HVAC industry.
    Studies of diverse range of systems including boilers, fuels, pumps, heat exchangers, ventilation systems, air handling, chilled water systems...

  • Stockport College (Stockport)

    Stockport 1986 - 1987 Building calculation and surveying

    City & Guilds diploma

    Adult learning course

  • Stockport College (Stockport)

    Stockport 1981 - 1986 Welding, HVAC, Plumbing craft and advanced craft

    City & Guilds diplomas

    Adult learning courses

  • Marple Hall School (Marple Stockport)

    Marple Stockport 1976 - 1981 English, maths, physics

    GCSE - General Certificate of Secondary Education


