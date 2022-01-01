Paul FARTHING

-
Saudi Oger Ltd
- Commissioning Engineer
Riyadh
2009 - 2009
Commissioning of HVAC and BMS installations on the KAUST project - King Abdullah University of Sciences and Technology in Jeddah
-
NNE Pharmaplan
- Construction Manager
CHARTRES
2009 - 2009
Writing of the constructibility note for a detailed design - revamping of a building for the installation of a second filling line.
Project for Novo Nordisk - Chartres, France
2 months - feb 2009 to march 2009
-
Wolter and Dross
- Commissioning engineer
2009 - maintenant
-
HJK Engineering
- Project automation engineer
2008 - 2009
- Communication with the plant owners regarding design, planning and implementation of the systems
- verification of design equipment and components
- Reviewing control strategy documents
- Reviewing FDS, SDS documents
- Reviewing P&ID's, FAT and SAT documents
5 months - sept 2008 to feb 2009
-
NNE Pharmaplan
- Site supervisor HVAC and Assistant Construction Manager
CHARTRES
2008 - 2008
HVAC supervisor responsibilities:
- Communicating with the plant owners regarding design, planning and implementation of the systems and supervision of construction contractors, - Verification of installed equipment and components, including checking and testing of controls panels and application software
- Reviewing P&ID?s, FAT and SAT documents.
- Verification of system Mechanical completion, commissioning of the systems (Mechanical and controls) and handover to the QC department.
Construction management responsibilities:
- General supervision and coordination of site construction activities and schedules, including attending and chairing construction and coordination meetings
- Team lead for the clean room construction, including the clean rooms and technical areas
- Supervision of site supervisors for Clean utilities, Black utilities, Electrical installations, Civil works including Site walk downs with the contractors and client.
Project : GSKbiologics France - vaccines production facilities
7 months - jan 2008 to jul 2008
-
Centocor
- Team lead project engineer - DPS
2007 - 2008
Responsible for the installation of 4 AHU?s, electrical and earthing system for a pharmaceutical warehouse including :
- Development of the HDS?s, FDS?s and SDS?s and supervision of the implementation of the control panels, system software and SCADA system.
- Commissioning and hand over of the mechanical, electrical and control systems.
Contracted to DPS
Project for Centocor Holland
4 months : oct 2007 to jan 2008
-
Centocor
- Project Automation engineer for Turner Pharmaceuticals
2006 - 2007
Responsible for the installation of 4 AHU?s, electrical and earthing system for a pharmaceutical warehouse including :
- Development of the HDS?s, FDS?s and SDS?s and supervision of the implementation of the control panels, system software and SCADA system.
- Commissioning and hand over of the mechanical, electrical and control systems.
Contracted to Turner Pharmaceuticals
Project for Centocor - Holland
-
Centocor
- Lead software and commissioning engineer - Rensen Control systems
2004 - 2006
- As Lead software engineer responsible for the development and implementation of control systems, control panels, system software and SCADA system for Air handling units, Chillers, boilers and other utilities including preparation of work, calculating quotation, P&ID verification?
-As Lead engineer for the software engineers including schedule coordination with the client and sub contractors, construction follow-up, contractor management
- As lead commissioning engineer responsible for
* FAT of control panels and configured software
* Pre commissioning testing of the software and hardware systems on site
* SAT of the control system and SCADA system
* Commissioning documentation management (protocols/reports) system handover and client training.
Contracted to Rensen Control Systems
Project fo Centocor Holland
-
Stork
- Controls engineer, Head of Service, Service engineer
1991 - 2004
- As lead software engineer responsible for the development and implementation of control systems, control panels, system software and SCADA system for Air handling units, Chillers, boilers and other utilities including preparation of work, calculating quotation, P&ID verification
- As Lead engineer for the software engineers including schedule coordination with the client and sub contractors, construction follow-up, Contractor management
- As lead commissioning engineer responsible for
* FAT of control panels and configured software, pre commissioning testing of the software and hardware systems on site,
* SAT of the control system and SCADA system,
* Commissioning documentation management (protocols/reports),
* System handover and client training.
- As Head of service department responsible for
* Planning, preparation of works
* Calculating quotations
* Lead engineer for the service engineers
- As service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant.
Various Clients : NAM, Grootint, Foker, Local authorities, Dupont, Exxon, Shell) - Holland
-
SMBC
- Commissioning Engineer
1989 - 1991
Commissioning engineer responsible for Commissioning of HVAC plant
Various Clients, Local authorities - England
-
Nelson Mechanicals
- Service engineer
1986 - 1989
Service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant
-
SMBC
- Service engineer
1981 - 1986
Service engineer responsible for repair and maintenance of HVAC plant.
Various Clients, Local authorities - England