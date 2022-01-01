Paul FILLEAU

COURBEVOIE2013 - 2015Carrying Projects and Tenders for Key Accounts
- Coordinating Tenders : design, costing and preparing Sales Kit
- Transport scheme design in line with customer needs, procurement, consolidation, distribution
- Validation of feasibility with internal teams (Operations, IT, Sales , Legal, Insurance)
- Carrying Tenders Budget, Turnover and Margin
- Implementation, operations profitability analysis
DSV
- Key Account Operations / Control Tower
2011 - 2012Managing "Automotive & Industry" Key Accounts
- Supervision of Seafreight and Airfreight Operations Team
- Optimization and improvement of operational processes
- Negotiation of purchase prices with suppliers
- Spote Quotes
- Quality Management and Improvement
Expeditors International
- South Europe Management Trainee
Roissy-en-France2010 - 2011Stationed at Roissy (France - 95) and Zurich (Switzerland)
Departments and Maritime Air Export Export
- External Relations customers (exporters) and internal (Roissy CDG and global network), airline / shipping companies and various service
- Organization and follow abductions
- Verification of the compliance of business documents according incoterm
- Preparation of export customs formalities
- Preparation and edition of transport documents
- Tracking customer portfolio allocated according departures and dissemination of information accordingly
- Billing, documentary return to customers
- Operational management of a Key Account
- Answering to requests for quotations and advice on incortems
- Development and implementation of procedures for handling operational issues
- Exports: North America, South America, Middle East, Asia and Europe
Formations
Isteli (Monchy Saint Eloi)
Monchy Saint Eloi2008 - 2010Master Supply Chain
En partenariat avec :
- EUROMED Marseille - Ecole de management (programme CECE)
Isteli (Monchy Saint Eloi)
Monchy Saint Eloi2007 - 2008Licence Logistique et Transport International
- Formation associant la maîtrise des techniques d'exploitation à la gestion fonctionnelle des hommes
- Développer l'offre de service et garantir les engagements commerciaux
- Organiser l'activité et encadrer le personnel dans le respect de la législation sociale et des procédures de qualité internes
- Rechercher l'optimisation des performances économiques et financières