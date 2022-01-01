Menu

Paul FILLEAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique Internationale
Commerce International
Transports
Supply Chain Management
Entreposage
Douane
Import
Export
OEA

Entreprises

  • Geodis Freight Forwarding - Tender Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Toll Global Forwarding - France Operations Director Airfreight & Seafreight

    2015 - maintenant

  • GEFCO - Airfreight & Seafreight Corporate Project Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2015 Carrying Projects and Tenders for Key Accounts
    - Coordinating Tenders : design, costing and preparing Sales Kit
    - Transport scheme design in line with customer needs, procurement, consolidation, distribution
    - Validation of feasibility with internal teams (Operations, IT, Sales , Legal, Insurance)
    - Carrying Tenders Budget, Turnover and Margin
    - Implementation, operations profitability analysis

  • DSV - Key Account Operations / Control Tower

    2011 - 2012 Managing "Automotive & Industry" Key Accounts
    - Supervision of Seafreight and Airfreight Operations Team
    - Optimization and improvement of operational processes
    - Negotiation of purchase prices with suppliers
    - Spote Quotes
    - Quality Management and Improvement

  • Expeditors International - South Europe Management Trainee

    Roissy-en-France 2010 - 2011 Stationed at Roissy (France - 95) and Zurich (Switzerland)
    Departments and Maritime Air Export Export

    - External Relations customers (exporters) and internal (Roissy CDG and global network), airline / shipping companies and various service
    - Organization and follow abductions
    - Verification of the compliance of business documents according incoterm
    - Preparation of export customs formalities
    - Preparation and edition of transport documents
    - Tracking customer portfolio allocated according departures and dissemination of information accordingly
    - Billing, documentary return to customers

    - Operational management of a Key Account
    - Answering to requests for quotations and advice on incortems
    - Development and implementation of procedures for handling operational issues

    - Exports: North America, South America, Middle East, Asia and Europe

Formations

  • Isteli (Monchy Saint Eloi)

    Monchy Saint Eloi 2008 - 2010 Master Supply Chain

    En partenariat avec :
    - EUROMED Marseille - Ecole de management (programme CECE)

  • Isteli (Monchy Saint Eloi)

    Monchy Saint Eloi 2007 - 2008 Licence Logistique et Transport International

    - Formation associant la maîtrise des techniques d'exploitation à la gestion fonctionnelle des hommes
    - Développer l'offre de service et garantir les engagements commerciaux
    - Organiser l'activité et encadrer le personnel dans le respect de la législation sociale et des procédures de qualité internes
    - Rechercher l'optimisation des performances économiques et financières

  • IUT

    Alencon 2005 - 2007 Logistique, Transport

