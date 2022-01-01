Paul GOURDONNEAU

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
Gymway
- Assistant commercial marketing
2016 - maintenant
Hover'Loc
- Gérant associé
2016 - maintenant
FOUSSIER
- Commercial
Allonnes2015 - 2016
Leroy Merlin
- Stage
Lezennes2013 - 2014Chasseneuil du Poitou -86330
Magasin Leroy Merlin, Secteur - Bricolage
Poste occupé - Vendeur Conseiller
Missions et tâches réalisées: vente et conseil clientèle - mise en rayon -
inventaire - facing - démarche pour carte de fidélité - montage d'une action de
promotion.