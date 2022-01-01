Menu

Paul GOURDONNEAU

POITIERS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Gymway - Assistant commercial marketing

    2016 - maintenant

  • Hover'Loc - Gérant associé

    2016 - maintenant

  • FOUSSIER - Commercial

    Allonnes 2015 - 2016

  • Leroy Merlin - Stage

    Lezennes 2013 - 2014 Chasseneuil du Poitou -86330
    Magasin Leroy Merlin, Secteur - Bricolage
    Poste occupé - Vendeur Conseiller
    Missions et tâches réalisées: vente et conseil clientèle - mise en rayon -
    inventaire - facing - démarche pour carte de fidélité - montage d'une action de
    promotion.

Formations

Réseau