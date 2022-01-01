Paul HIRIART

Mes compétences :
management
sociable
responsabilité
auditeur
Entreprises
Ernst & Young Singapore
- Audit manager - French desk Leader
2013 - maintenant- Dedicated to the subsidiaries of EY’s French and European clients to offer services tailored to their needs by working in collaboration with the EY offices in France and Europe to assist with consistency on international assignments
- Working successfully as Audit team leader of most of the European and mostly French Groups’ subsidiaries engagements
- Developing audit and related services offers (tax, transactions support, and advisory assignments) to European and French companies based in Singapore
- In charge of building a strong relationship with the different business organizations in Singapore in order to make the EY image growing towards the European business community in Singapore
Ernst & Young Paris
- Audit Manager
Courbevoie2008 - 2013- Appointed to the Energy and Power utilities and Telecom Media departments in charge of major companies of the leading audit services provider in France.
- Working successfully as Audit team leader on recurring engagements in Water and Waste (Suez Environment), Oil (Total), Telecommunication (France Telecom/Orange) and Automotive (PSA Peugeot Citroën) industries.
- Conducted review of key company processes and assessment of internal control and fraud risk. Involved in SOX follow-up audits
- Gained technical skills auditing consolidated accounts under IFRS with specific expertise in long-term contracts
- International exposure:
a) in charge of mapping out the audit strategy and leading the audit of a France Telecom subsidiary located in NYC
b) leading the first audit of two Suez Environment subsidiaries in French Guyana and Martinique (South America)
- Participated to specific missions, including:
a) Agreed Upon Procedures project on a subsidiary of Siemens in Germany and two subsidiaries of France Telecom (Statutory and combined accounts)
b) Team leader in project aimed at implementing reporting tools and processes for a new project vehicle for AREVA
c) Vendor Due Diligence for Showroomprivé.com (first “Ventes-privées.com” competitor in France)
Sefico
- Junior auditor
SAINT HERBLAIN2007 - 2007- Working successfully as Legal Audit and Accounting Expertise team assistant on engagement in Retail (Mars Incorporated) and construction (CEMEX and Lafarge) industries
- Gained technical skills auditing statutory accounts under French Gaap
Neuilly Sur Seine2002 - 2004Post-secondary preparatory class for Business School
The “Post-secondary preparatory class fro Business school” are part of the French post-secondary education system. They consist of two very intensive years (extendable to three or four years) which act as a preparatory course (or cram school) with the main goal of training undergraduate students for enrolment in one of the “grandes écoles”.