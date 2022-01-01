Retail
Paul HULBRON
SAINT BENOIT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chausson Matériaux
- Technico Commercial
2010 - maintenant
Groupe Peter Holmes
- Assistant Achat / Commercial
2009 - 2010
Descours et Cabaud Dexis
- Technico Commercial Spécialisé Transmission
2007 - 2009
Mise en place de marché annuel, création d'actions commercial
LB Automatisme et Fermeture
- Technico Commercial
2005 - 2007
Mise en Place d'action commercial, prospection, salon, prise de côte sur chantier et commande auprés de mes fournisseurs.
Formations
IUT Licence Professionnelle Achat
Angers
2009 - 2010
ESTM LEBRETON
Angers
2005 - 2007
BTS Négociation et relation clientéle
Lycée Saint Julien La Baronnerie
St Sylvain D'Anjou
2004 - 2004
Lycée Colbert De Torcy
Sable Sur Sarthe
2004 - 2005
BTS Technico Commercial
Réseau
Alexis GIRARD
Jean-Edouard HULBRON
Meger SONIA
Nicolas MACÉ
Olivier VERMEILLE
Pascal VILLARD
Pheng LYS
Swann LE PINOIS
Thomas PONTONNIER