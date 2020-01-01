Paul OSTERMEYER

IT Manager



Business Analysis and change management with new innovative processes is the main subject of my profile. Change management is in my DNA.

Business contributors to a process, satisfied with their work tool, is always a great satisfaction.

Find the tools of tomorrow, highlight their vital and indispensable characteristics, measure the impacts, choose and implement is my Creed.



Mes compétences :

ITIL

Support

Easyvista

Modélisation

SQL

Gestion de projet

ERP

Management

Contrôle de gestion

Bureautique

Base de données

Produflex

Gestion des services informatiques

Logistique

Informatique

ServiceNow

ITSM