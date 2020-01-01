Paul SANTUS

Ingénieur et Manager. Depuis 8 ans, je délivre des solutions innovantes pour le secteur de l'énergie/électricité.
Compétences-clés :
- Gestion de projets (IT)
- Création de produit / service
- Expertise dans les marchés de l'électricité
- Bilingue en anglais (Toeic 980/990, Certificate of Proficiency in English)
---
Engineer and manager, with 8 years of experience in delivering IT projects for the electricity industry. Going more and more Agile.
Main skills :
- (IT and transformation) project management,
- Product management
- Strong expertise in the electricity industry
- English (bilingual).
Mes compétences :
Conduite du changement
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Gestion de projet informatique
Analyse fonctionnelle
Communication
Conseil en management
Pilotage de la performance