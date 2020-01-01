Menu

Paul SANTUS

Le Bourget du Lac cedex

En résumé

Ingénieur et Manager. Depuis 8 ans, je délivre des solutions innovantes pour le secteur de l'énergie/électricité.

Compétences-clés :
- Gestion de projets (IT)
- Création de produit / service
- Expertise dans les marchés de l'électricité
- Bilingue en anglais (Toeic 980/990, Certificate of Proficiency in English)

---

Engineer and manager, with 8 years of experience in delivering IT projects for the electricity industry. Going more and more Agile.

Main skills :
- (IT and transformation) project management,
- Product management
- Strong expertise in the electricity industry
- English (bilingual).

Mes compétences :
Conduite du changement
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Gestion de projet informatique
Analyse fonctionnelle
Communication
Conseil en management
Pilotage de la performance

Entreprises

  • Energy Pool - Product Owner, Responsable MOA SI

    Le Bourget du Lac cedex 2017 - maintenant

  • Energy Pool - Chef de projet MOA

    Le Bourget du Lac cedex 2015 - 2017

  • Sopra Consulting - Consultant Senior, Industrie et Services

    2011 - 2014 Cadrage et appui au pilotage d'un projet d'organisation pour EDF (DPIH)
    • Cadrage puis pilotage de 5 chantiers (Pilotage du métier, gestion de la documentation de référence, management du système d’informations, gestion des données, gestion des compétences)
    • Projet faisant intervenir 60 personnes de métiers différents (Management, Prod., Ingénierie, SI, RH)

    Pilotage du projet de création d’un Centre de commandement opérationnel pour SNCF - TGV Nord
    • Structuration du projet (identification des lots, rédaction du plan de management de projet)
    • Constitution et suivi du budget (1,6 M€)
    • Pilotage des travaux (Bâtiment, SI & Télécom)
    • Sécurisation du démarrage de l’entité : plan de continuité d’activité, organisation d’un exercice de crise
    • Animation d’une démarche d’amélioration continue après l’ouverture

    Conception et déploiement d’un programme de formation pour EDF
    • Recueil du besoin et rédaction de l’expression des besoins ; suivi du développement des modules
    • Mise en place de la logistique pour former 5000 agents (250 000h de formation) entre 2012 et 2017
    • Contribution sur les autres volets de la conduite du changement : concertation sociale, communication

  • Talan - Consultant Junior AMOA

    Paris 2010 - 2011 ERDF, projet SGE : SI gérant les échanges avec tous les SI d'ERDF et EDF (référentiels, contractuel , facturation, comptage, relève etc.) et permettant aux fournisseurs de demander au distributeur des prestations pour leur client.

    * Activités et responsabilités
    - Suivi de la mise en oeuvre et de la réponse au besoin métier avec la maîtrise d'oeuvre (expertise fonctionnelle)
    - Préparation et suivi de campagne de test (exigences, scénarii de tests, outil de jeu de données, support à l'équipe de recette)
    - lien avec les équipes fonctionnelles des SI partenaires

    * Périmètre fonctionnel :
    - processus métiers : raccordement et mise en service des clients entreprise
    - migration des SI : orchestration des échanges avec les autres SI, dans le contexte de l'arrivée de deux nouveaux SI, référentiel et contractuel facturation

    * Méthodologies
    - Business Process Management : BEA Aqualogic
    - SOA : webservices (Soap, WSDL, XML-XSD)

  • Groupe Atlantic - Analyste Logistique

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2008 - 2009 Définition d’une organisation optimale au niveau groupe pour la gestion des pièces détachées, au sein de la division “Services” nouvellement créée. Analyse de l’activité pièces détachées : j’ai proposé la mise en place d’une classification des pièces, de stratégies et politiques de gestion de stock différenciées, améliorant le niveau de service au client en diminuant le coût d’obsolescence, préalablement identifié comme principal coût hors main d’oeuvre.

  • University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australie - Music Acoustics Junior Researcher

    2007 - 2008 Recherche en Acoustique Musicale.
    1er prix du concours “Orchestra” organisé par l’Artemisia Association (Advanced Research & Technology for EMbedded Intelligence and Systems), consortium industriel européen dans le secteur de l’informatique embarquée.

  • CM International - Junior Consultant

    2007 - 2007 Ai mené à des missions de conseil en stratégie et d’évaluation de politiques publiques pour le compte d’institutions publiques.

  • World Youth Day 2008, Sydney, Australie - Accommodation Assistant

    2007 - 2008 Organisation de l’hébergement de plus de 100 000 personnes, notamment :
    Respect des normes de sécurité, Coordination des transports avec le gouvernement

  • Lycée Janson de Paris, Paris - Chargé de cours

    2005 - 2007 Cours d’algorithmique à des élèves de Classes Préparatoire MPSI

Formations

