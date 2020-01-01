Paul SANTUS

Ingénieur et Manager. Depuis 8 ans, je délivre des solutions innovantes pour le secteur de l'énergie/électricité.



Compétences-clés :

- Gestion de projets (IT)

- Création de produit / service

- Expertise dans les marchés de l'électricité

- Bilingue en anglais (Toeic 980/990, Certificate of Proficiency in English)



---



Engineer and manager, with 8 years of experience in delivering IT projects for the electricity industry. Going more and more Agile.



Main skills :

- (IT and transformation) project management,

- Product management

- Strong expertise in the electricity industry

- English (bilingual).



Mes compétences :

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Informatique

Gestion de projet informatique

Analyse fonctionnelle

Communication

Conseil en management

Pilotage de la performance