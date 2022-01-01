Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pauline AUBERT
Ajouter
Pauline AUBERT
LA ROCHELLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à la Rochelle
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
C H La Rochelle
- Sage-femme
2012 - maintenant
CH Camille Guérin
- Sage-femme
2011 - 2012
CHM à mayotte
- Sage-femme
2010 - 2011
Formations
Ecole De Sage-Femme De Poitiers (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2006 - 2010
Sage-femme
Réseau
Antoine AUBERT
Timothée REAL
Yolande SMERECKI