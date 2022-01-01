Menu

Pauline BELLEE

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Senior Auditor

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • Ernst & Young - Staff Auditor

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012

  • Kenzo - Groupe LVMH - Assistante Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • Lagardère Active - Stagiaire assistante contrôle de gestion

    PARIS 2009 - 2009

