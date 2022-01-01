Retail
Pauline BELLEE
Pauline BELLEE
Courbevoie
En résumé
Entreprises
Ernst & Young
- Senior Auditor
Courbevoie
2012 - maintenant
Ernst & Young
- Staff Auditor
Courbevoie
2011 - 2012
Kenzo - Groupe LVMH
- Assistante Contrôleur de gestion
Paris
2010 - 2010
Lagardère Active
- Stagiaire assistante contrôle de gestion
PARIS
2009 - 2009
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon EM Lyon
Ecully
2006 - 2010
Finance d'entreprise
Lycée Saint Jean De Passy
Paris
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Béatrice JACQUET MEYER
Candice MERLET
Guillaume CAIXEIRO
Laura MIMOUN
Mickaël LORANT
Mounia BOUBA
Myriam DELONCA
Valentine BENOIST
Vincent GAUTIER
Yves URACZ