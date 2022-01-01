Menu

Pauline CALLAIS

PARIS

Entreprises

  • CARBONDALE - Eric Carlson & Cristiano Benzoni PARIS - Architecte Intérieur

    2006 - maintenant I was part of the Architecture team. Main clients included Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer :

    - I worked closely with Louis Vuitton Architecture and H&A Design (Tokyo)
    - I produced images for the facade and new interior of the LV Ginza-Matsuya store in Tokyo. I realised prototype plans for special displays
    - I realised images, presentations and facade models of the LV Hakata store project & Mitsubishi Center project in Fukuoka
    - I created concept plans and images of the LV Midland Square store in Nagoya. I carried out creative reseach on the concept of the ceiling
    - I produced plans, images, presentations for the facade and the interior of the TAG Heuer main office in Geneva

  • LOUIS VUITTON Architecture - Champs-Elysées PARIS - Architecte Intérieur Consultant

    2005 - 2005 I was a Consultant for the project manager of the flagship Champs-Elysées store :

    - I monitored the construction of the store
    - I worked closely with Land Design Studio (London) on their ‘Interactive book’ for the Library, the artist Gerard Cholot and the Jewelry and Merchandising departments

  • Internship EGA - Eric Gizard & Associés PARIS - Assistant Architect

    2004 - 2004 I was the architect's assistant in private and commercial implementations

  • Internship DAIHATSU Osaka JAPAN - Graphic Designer

    2004 - 2004 I created a visual concept for the interior of the car 'Boon'

  • Freelance - Graphic Designer

    2004 - 2006 2006 Freelance LOUIS VUITTON JAPAN
    I created an illustraton with the theme 'Roots' for Le Magazine. 90,000 copies were printed and distributed via direct mail and the LV Japanese stores

    2005 Freelance LOUIS VUITTON Architecture PARIS
    I produced images for the European Zone

    2004 Freelance MAT&JEWSKI PARIS
    I created patterns of Paris made from sketches to be used on light-shades

  • Internship MTDS Minale Design Strategy PARIS - Intern

    2003 - 2003 I carried out creative research on industrial furniture

Formations

  • CREAPOLE

    Paris 2000 - 2005 Architecture Intérieure

    2005 Masters Degree in Interior Design (with Merit)
    A 'LOUIS VUITTON Rêves' Concept Store in Shiodome, Tokyo /
    2004 4th year Diploma (with Merit) /
    2003 3rd year Certificate (with Distinction) /
    2000 - 2002 Art & Interior Design course

  • Lycée Charlemagne

    Paris 1997 - 2000 Mathematics

    Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Philosophy, History, Geography, English, German

