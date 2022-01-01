Pauline CALLAIS

-
CARBONDALE - Eric Carlson & Cristiano Benzoni PARIS
- Architecte Intérieur
2006 - maintenant
I was part of the Architecture team. Main clients included Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer :
- I worked closely with Louis Vuitton Architecture and H&A Design (Tokyo)
- I produced images for the facade and new interior of the LV Ginza-Matsuya store in Tokyo. I realised prototype plans for special displays
- I realised images, presentations and facade models of the LV Hakata store project & Mitsubishi Center project in Fukuoka
- I created concept plans and images of the LV Midland Square store in Nagoya. I carried out creative reseach on the concept of the ceiling
- I produced plans, images, presentations for the facade and the interior of the TAG Heuer main office in Geneva
-
LOUIS VUITTON Architecture - Champs-Elysées PARIS
- Architecte Intérieur Consultant
2005 - 2005
I was a Consultant for the project manager of the flagship Champs-Elysées store :
- I monitored the construction of the store
- I worked closely with Land Design Studio (London) on their ‘Interactive book’ for the Library, the artist Gerard Cholot and the Jewelry and Merchandising departments
-
Internship EGA - Eric Gizard & Associés PARIS
- Assistant Architect
2004 - 2004
I was the architect's assistant in private and commercial implementations
-
Internship DAIHATSU Osaka JAPAN
- Graphic Designer
2004 - 2004
I created a visual concept for the interior of the car 'Boon'
-
Freelance
- Graphic Designer
2004 - 2006
2006 Freelance LOUIS VUITTON JAPAN
I created an illustraton with the theme 'Roots' for Le Magazine. 90,000 copies were printed and distributed via direct mail and the LV Japanese stores
2005 Freelance LOUIS VUITTON Architecture PARIS
I produced images for the European Zone
2004 Freelance MAT&JEWSKI PARIS
I created patterns of Paris made from sketches to be used on light-shades
-
Internship MTDS Minale Design Strategy PARIS
- Intern
2003 - 2003
I carried out creative research on industrial furniture