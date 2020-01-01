Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pauline CHAIGNEAU (AYMÉ)
Ajouter
Pauline CHAIGNEAU (AYMÉ)
HEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kiabi
- Manager des ventes
HEM
2015 - maintenant
Leroy Merlin Brive (19)
- Responsable de rayon chantier
2013 - 2015
Leroy Merlin Gradignan (33)
- Responsable de rayon Peinture
2012 - 2012
Formations
INSEEC - Ecole De Commerce Et Management
Bordeaux
2008 - 2012
Master 2
UFR Lettres Et Langues
Poitiers
2005 - 2008
Licence
Réseau
Alexandre DROUAL
Amélie CHELLE
Anne TARBOURIECH
Benoit BILLAT
Ferrer JULIE
Julien NIEL
Sophie DEL BEN
Thierry BACHELET
Valérie VAN RECHEM
Vincent FANTOVA