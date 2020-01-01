Menu

Pegly ETIENNE

Vanves

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JQuery
XML
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SPSS
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux
JavaScript
Java Enterprise Edition
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Visual Basic .NET
Spring Framework
SQL Server Analysis Services
Restitution
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 11g
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MS-SQLServer 2008 r2
Linux Debian
Java 2
JUnit
Firework
FTP
ETL
ECLiPSe
DAX
CodeIgniter
CS pro
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Cognos BI
Conception UML
PHP
SAP Crystal Reports

Entreprises

  • INEOX - Ingénieur de développement BI/CRM

    Vanves 2015 - maintenant

  • Centre Hospitalier Edouard TOULOUSE (CHET) - Stage de fin d'études en informatique décisionnelle

    2014 - 2014 Mise en place d'une solution décisionnelle permettant à l'établissement d'avoir des tableaux de bord à destination des pôles médicaux et directions fonctionnelles.

    - Identification et la formalisation des besoins ;
    - Analyse et la conception de la solution décisionnelle ;
    - Modélisation de la solution ;
    - Mise en œuvre de la solution (SSIS, Oracle, SSRS, SSAS) ;
    - Réalisation de tableaux de bord (Excel Services, Powerview, SSRS, Sharepoint) ;

  • NovaGroup S.A. - Analyste & Développeur d'Application

    2012 - 2013 - Développer des applications web en utilisant (Html, XML, CSS, PHP/MySQL, jQuery, JavaScript, Excel, FTP, Apache, Linux, Astérix) ;
    * Production des rapports et interrogation de base de données ;
    * Prise en charge du client d'une part en prenant compte de ses besoins, lui proposer une solution réalisable et d'autre part valider le choix de la solution de concert avec le client. ;
    * Formation du personnel ;
    * Élaboration de document servant de support aux utilisateurs ;

  • World vision Haiti - Data assistant Analyst

    2011 - 2011
    * Chef d'équipe dans les missions d'enquête sur le terrain ;
    * Développement des applications Desktop et mobile (PDA) pour la saisie des données recueillies lors des enquêtes ;
    * Traitement et analyse statistique des données ;
    * Production des rapports ;
    * Formation du personnel.

    Technologies et outils utilisés
    * CSpro, SPSS, Excel, PDA ;

  • Centre de Technologie et Professionnel d'Haïti - Responsable informatique

    2009 - 2011 * Professeur d'informatique bureautique
    * Moniteur de stage en radio diffusion ;
    * Formation pratique des étudiants dans le montage d'une station de radio (bande FM) ;
    * Assurer le bon fonctionnement de l'infrastructure réseau de la dite institution ;

Formations

  • Université Aix-Marseille II, Faculté Des Sciences De Luminy

    Marseille 2013 - 2014 Master Professionnel en Informatique

    Parcours Fouilles et Entrepôt de Données,
    Faculté des sciences Aix Marseille Université (Marseille - France)

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Infotronique D'Haiti (Port-Au-Prince)

    Port-Au-Prince 2011 - 2012 Master I en Sciences

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Infotronique D'Haiti (Port-Au-Prince)

    Port-Au-Prince 2006 - 2011 Licence en Sciences Informatiques

    Ecole Supérieure d'Infotronique d'Haïti (Port-au-Prince - Haïti)

  • Collège Beraca (Port_de Paix)

    Port_de Paix 2005 - 2006 Baccalauréat série C

