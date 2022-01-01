Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe CHAPEAUX
Ajouter
Philippe CHAPEAUX
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Segepo
- Directeur
maintenant
Segepo Decolletage
- PDG
Direction générale | Saint-Lager (69220)
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
1984 - 1987
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z