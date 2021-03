Philippe CHAUVET

Passionate about Education, I have been teaching Mathematics and Physics for more than 10 years in France and in the UK in both French and English curriculum. I enjoy passing my industrial experience to students. I make sure that students understand where the theoretical matter that we teach has concrete realisations.



As an International multi-lingual Business Director and Vice President with pioneer in Télémedicine : Ifremmont, I worked at adapting advanced solutions for healthcare: Telemedicine, predictive tools and HAH (Hospitalization at Home).



Previously I was a Change Management Director in Industry, with CSC Peat-Marwick, Cap Gemini, Alten Group and for the European Commission. I was responsible for a number of projects related to change management with introduction of new technology and subsequent reorganization of teams and structures.



I enjoyed the challenge of leveraging business of high tech industry and excelled in a role of facilitator for large international teams.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Vente

Management

Santé

International

Marketing

Knowledge Management

Change Management

Statistiques

Négociation

Direction de projet

XML