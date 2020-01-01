Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vivien MOREL
Ajouter
Vivien MOREL
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Blue Infinity
- Consultant
2012 - 2016
Indépendant/Self Employed
- Consultant
2011 - maintenant
EZ Embassy
- Front end developer
2010 - 2010
Six Apart
- Digital project manager
PARIS 8
2008 - 2009
December
- Fullstack web developer
2005 - 2007
Formations
ESIEE Management
Noisy Le Grand
2007 - 2010
Master
Option Marketing
IUT De Chambéry
Le Bourget Du Lac
2003 - 2005
Lycée Marlioz
Aix Les Bains
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Adrien PONS
Aurélien MEUNIER
Celine HERBRETEAU
Coulaud BENOIT
Jérémy GAUDIN
Jessica JACQUEMIN
Kanika PACH
Matthieu MORICE
Rania OTHMAN
Sandra GASPARD