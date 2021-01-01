Philippe CUOC

Senior executive with more than 20 years experience in General Management, Transformation, Operations, International and full P&L responsibility. Strong track record in complex multicultural environment and in low profitability sectors as industry and services. Proven experiences with results in growing top and bottom line, with experience in turnaround and M&A. Recognize as a leader and strong change promoter to drive transformation.





Since 2016 I help Fraikin to transform the business.

Im in charge of the International with full P&L responsabilities and Operations for the group (including the Technical management, the Workshops, the IT, the Procurement, Supply chain and the Product development)



I worked with the shareholders and the management team to set up the new Business Plan after restructuring. Im in charge to execute the transformation of the business as agreed in the plan and report the progress to the board.



For Rexam Heathcare Packaging industry (>900M$ - 15 plants), as a member of the executive team I activelly worked on the strategic plan, the Confidential memorandum, the blue print and the Vendor Due Diligence.

During the sales and for the buyer I developped the separation road map for the business. I managed the carve-out of the division for the Supply chain, Purchasing, IT (high complexity) and ensured the business continuity during this process.







Expertise in :

- CEO

- COO

- Operations

- Commercial

- Transformation

- International development

- International Operations

- Startegy

- IT

- Automotive, Trucks

- Truck maintenance

- Strong expertise in Purchasing organizations and world class Purchasing best practices

- Leadership

- Supply Chain

- Culture change

- Change management

- Design and Implementation of International Organizations

- Elaboration and Deployment of purchasing Global Strategies,

- Procurement/Supply chain Tools and Systems (ERP, WMS, APS, SOP, e-tools)

- Purchasing, Supply chain, Operations Performance

- Supplier Development and Partnerships,

- Sustainable Procurement

- Lean and operations efficiency

- Information management, ERP

- Carve-out

- Information management

-Packaging