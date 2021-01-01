Menu

Philippe CUOC

  • International CEO and Group Chief operation Officer
  • Fraikin
Colombes

En résumé

Senior executive with more than 20 years experience in General Management, Transformation, Operations, International and full P&L responsibility. Strong track record in complex multicultural environment and in low profitability sectors as industry and services. Proven experiences with results in growing top and bottom line, with experience in turnaround and M&A. Recognize as a leader and strong change promoter to drive transformation.


Since 2016 I help Fraikin to transform the business.
Im in charge of the International with full P&L responsabilities and Operations for the group (including the Technical management, the Workshops, the IT, the Procurement, Supply chain and the Product development)

I worked with the shareholders and the management team to set up the new Business Plan after restructuring. Im in charge to execute the transformation of the business as agreed in the plan and report the progress to the board.

For Rexam Heathcare Packaging industry (>900M$ - 15 plants), as a member of the executive team I activelly worked on the strategic plan, the Confidential memorandum, the blue print and the Vendor Due Diligence.
During the sales and for the buyer I developped the separation road map for the business. I managed the carve-out of the division for the Supply chain, Purchasing, IT (high complexity) and ensured the business continuity during this process.



Expertise in :
- CEO
- COO
- Operations
- Commercial
- Transformation
- International development
- International Operations
- Startegy
- IT
- Automotive, Trucks
- Truck maintenance
- Strong expertise in Purchasing organizations and world class Purchasing best practices
- Leadership
- Supply Chain
- Culture change
- Change management
- Design and Implementation of International Organizations
- Elaboration and Deployment of purchasing Global Strategies,
- Procurement/Supply chain Tools and Systems (ERP, WMS, APS, SOP, e-tools)
- Purchasing, Supply chain, Operations Performance
- Supplier Development and Partnerships,
- Sustainable Procurement
- Lean and operations efficiency
- Information management, ERP
- Carve-out
- Information management
-Packaging

Entreprises

    Direction générale | Colombes 2018 - maintenant Member of board executive

    In charge of the full P&L responsibility for 11 countries (> 170M€ revenues, 300 people) and in charge of the operations for the group (Transformation, Procurement, Design center, Supply chain, Manufacturing, IT, Workshops, Industrial), 15 Countries, >1500 people directs and indirects reports in operations.
    CEO of Fraikin Industry (Giraudon,Kergroup)

    In a difficult environment after a debt restructuring I had to define and implement a transformation of the company to make it profitable again, digitilize the business and prepare for a profitable growth

  • Fraikin - Group Supply chain and Procurement Chief officer

    Technique | Colombes 2016 - 2017 Board executive member

  • Rexam - Vice President Procurement, Supply Chain and IM at Rexam Healthcare

    SURESNES 2011 - 2015 Manage for all the sector (15 plants on 3 continents)

    The purchasing :
    Define strategy per category, responsible for the supplier management and savings.
    Ensure purchasing strategy is implemented in all new projects and we benefit since the beginning of the best conditions
    Develop the tools and organization to support purchasing function

    The supply chain :
    Develop best practices and conduct transversal project to improve the function (Purchasing, customer service, planning, warehousing, transport)
    Define standards and ensure plants implement best practices for P2P, O2C, P2M
    Ensure working capital optimisation
    Manage Central customer service

    Information Management :
    Responsible of all the IM projects
    Develop IM organization to support the business needs
    Support the organization with resources to train and develop SAP users
    Manage the IM budget for all the sector (10M€)

    Carve-out of the Healthcare Business
    Work on the strategic plan of Healthcare Business for the sale, develop the Confidential Memorandum for bidders, support the Vendor Due Diligence. Develop the blue print and the separation road map, with a specific focus on IT.
    Set-up new organiszation for Supply chain, Purchasing and IT in the new environment.
    Manage the IT and purchasing carve-out and ensure business continuity after the sale

  • Precision Corp. - Directeur Achats et Supply Chain Europe, Directeur des Opérations France

    2006 - 2010 En charge de la stratégie Achats, Supply chain
    Mise en place d'une organisation orientée client pour les achats et la supply chain (recrutement, évaluation, formation des équipes et manageurs)
    Définition des besoins fonctionnels et déploiement d'un ERP commun pour le groupe
    Réalisation d'une nouvelle usine de 15000m² en France en intégrant des solutions d'automatisation et une traçabilité totale des fabrications.
    Déploiement d'outil supply chain / Achats (WMS, APS, e-sourcing, e-procurement, Vendor Management Inventory)
    Définition de reporting achats et supply chain afin de suivre les réalisations et la satisfaction clients
    Implémentation de projets de progrès continue
    Développement d'une démarche responsable dans les achats et la supply chain
    Membre du comité de Direction Européen

  • SNCF - Responsable Achats Matériel Roulant (Chef de département

    2004 - 2006

  • FAURECIA - Global Sourcing Manager

    2002 - 2004

  • FAURECIA - Program buyer

    2000 - 2002

  • Kingfisher - Castorama - Ingénieur Achats Marque Propre

    1998 - 2000

Formations

