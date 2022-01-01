Retail
Philippe DE VOGEL
Philippe DE VOGEL
Nice
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
SOS Oxygène
- Responsable Administratif & Commercial
Nice
2012 - maintenant
L'air Liquide VitalAire
- Responsable d'activité
2007 - 2012
Tim Pharma Sarl
- Directeur
2003 - 2007
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy-Pontoise Cedex France)
Cergy-Pontoise Cedex France
2011 - 2012
Management
European University (Geneva)
Geneva
1989 - 1992
Management
