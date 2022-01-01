Menu

Philippe DE WIL

BRUXELLES

Entreprises

  • Inexsa - Sr Consultant - Headhunter

    2009 - maintenant As Headhunters it is our role to make direct approaches to specific individuals that work for our clients competitors. We add value by heavily researching and targeting people that are not actively looking for a career move and would therefore be unreachable by any other means for our clients.

    Multi sector and function for middle/top management positions (direct approache/headhunting).

  • Hudson - Recruitment Consultant

    2008 - 2009

  • The Future Alliance - Consultant

    2005 - 2008 Executive search recruitment (Assignments: Multi sector and function for middle/top management positions).

  • Euphony/Mobistar - Training Manager Assistant

    2003 - 2004

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Groupe Ichec - Isc Saint-Louis - Isfsc (Woluwe Saint Pierre)

    Woluwe Saint Pierre 2004 - 2006 Master in Commercial Sciences and Finance

