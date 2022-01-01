Philippe DELÉPINE

- Ingénieur commercial et Chef de projets à AUDIOPOLE;

- en charge des réponses aux appels d’offres et cahiers des charges / écriture du mémoire technique, calcul du BPU, rédaction complète de l’argumentaire.

- Expert audio dans les mondes audiovisuels broadcast TV et radio.





Job description – working for AUDIOPOLE Company situated closed to Paris/France

More than 20 years in the broadcast and intercom fields and recently in Digital audio & Video Network over optical fiber

• Coordination and supervising of technical project

• Responsibility of key customers

• Taking care and meeting needs of business customers

• Quotes and RFI tender responses

• Handling specifications and descriptive documents for tender

• Project management to large or custom projects and live events market

• Daily reporting with international manufacturers