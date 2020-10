Technician Method and Process since 30 years on specific application as coating , bonding , flocking , primer and others.

Also, Technician Workshop on robotic line for glass encapsulation. For this purporse, developed and industrialisez new system for application primer on glass . Good control, programming and use of KUKA robots.

Chemical an HSE knowledge as coating, glue, primer , and others.



Mes compétences :

Process Engineering

Coatings

Robotique