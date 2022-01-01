Menu

Philippe DEMERLIAC

POIROUX

During my studies I learn electronic and software. I participate to scientific research in artificial intelligence and work in a team to computerize a mass spectrometer. I made many personal researches in robotics.
I start my professional life in an electronic company where I participate to many hardware design projects. I worked too on Z80 based project and develop many low level routine using Z80 assembler.
After I works in an Apple center where I develops software for the Apple II and the Macintosh (with a Lisa computer….)
I worked then to design and develop Macintosh software for 10 year.
My company was sold to Ciel and after 2 years working on the Macintosh Ciel products, Ciel ask me to design a new framework for all Windows products so, with 2 very talented and experimented Windows developers, we develop the Chameleon Frameworks. This framework is still used by many Sage products and by more than 500000 customers.

Specialties:
Electronics, real time and µcontroler. Software programing :(assembler, basic, pascal, C, C++, etc...) Client server architecture, Report generation. Multi tasking frameworks design. Artificial intelligence, cybernetics
General mechanic, metalworking


Mes compétences :
Architecture logicielle
Développeur
Électronicien
Javascript
Basic
Pascal
Assembleur
C++
C

Entreprises

  • Sage Ciel - Software architect and Software Engineer

    1998 - maintenant Faire évoluer et maintenir l'architecture technique commune aux applications Sage /Ciel.

  • Acquarios SCI - Software architect and Software Engineer

    1988 - 1998 I analysed and developped 6 Frameworks for the Macintosh.
    I was the architect and main developper of the Europay software, used for payroll in many countries.
    I developped accounting, asset management and Invoicing and CRM software. I wrote too some client/server and miscellaneous applications for the Macintosh. Acquarios SCI was the main supplier of the Ciel Macintosh sofwares. Ciel bought the products rights and source in 1998 and the company stops. I move them to Ciel.

