Philippe DEMERLIAC

During my studies I learn electronic and software. I participate to scientific research in artificial intelligence and work in a team to computerize a mass spectrometer. I made many personal researches in robotics.

I start my professional life in an electronic company where I participate to many hardware design projects. I worked too on Z80 based project and develop many low level routine using Z80 assembler.

After I works in an Apple center where I develops software for the Apple II and the Macintosh (with a Lisa computer….)

I worked then to design and develop Macintosh software for 10 year.

My company was sold to Ciel and after 2 years working on the Macintosh Ciel products, Ciel ask me to design a new framework for all Windows products so, with 2 very talented and experimented Windows developers, we develop the Chameleon Frameworks. This framework is still used by many Sage products and by more than 500000 customers.



Specialties:

Electronics, real time and µcontroler. Software programing :(assembler, basic, pascal, C, C++, etc...) Client server architecture, Report generation. Multi tasking frameworks design. Artificial intelligence, cybernetics

General mechanic, metalworking





Mes compétences :

Architecture logicielle

Développeur

Électronicien

Javascript

Basic

Pascal

Assembleur

C++

C