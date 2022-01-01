Philippe DESROCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Marketing Director of international luxury and lifestyle brands with a dual focus on image/brand building and financial deliverables. 20 years of expertise in prestige selective fragrance business. Team motivator and networker.
Key competencies include:
- Global brand leadership: brand management, positioning, product development, advertising strategy and global media campaigns creation (advertising, PR, digital), merchandising, animation program and consumer promotions, operational implementation
- Business development: brand building strategy, licence management, global brand P&L responsibility, international budget management,
- Innovation and creative track record in all aspects of marketing mix management
- Team leadership, talent management and creativity fostering
- Operational and trade marketing experience in multiple distribution environments (subsidiary, travel retail, export)
Mes compétences :
Luxe
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Cosmétique
Marketing stratégique
Communication