Philippe DESROCHE

Marketing Director of international luxury and lifestyle brands with a dual focus on image/brand building and financial deliverables. 20 years of expertise in prestige selective fragrance business. Team motivator and networker.



Key competencies include:

- Global brand leadership: brand management, positioning, product development, advertising strategy and global media campaigns creation (advertising, PR, digital), merchandising, animation program and consumer promotions, operational implementation

- Business development: brand building strategy, licence management, global brand P&L responsibility, international budget management,

- Innovation and creative track record in all aspects of marketing mix management

- Team leadership, talent management and creativity fostering

- Operational and trade marketing experience in multiple distribution environments (subsidiary, travel retail, export)



Mes compétences :

Luxe

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Cosmétique

Marketing stratégique

Communication