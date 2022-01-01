Menu

Philippe DESROCHE

Paris

En résumé

Marketing Director of international luxury and lifestyle brands with a dual focus on image/brand building and financial deliverables. 20 years of expertise in prestige selective fragrance business. Team motivator and networker.

Key competencies include:
- Global brand leadership: brand management, positioning, product development, advertising strategy and global media campaigns creation (advertising, PR, digital), merchandising, animation program and consumer promotions, operational implementation
- Business development: brand building strategy, licence management, global brand P&L responsibility, international budget management,
- Innovation and creative track record in all aspects of marketing mix management
- Team leadership, talent management and creativity fostering
- Operational and trade marketing experience in multiple distribution environments (subsidiary, travel retail, export)

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Cosmétique
Marketing stratégique
Communication

Entreprises

  • Coty - International Marketing Group Director Chloé & Roberto Cavalli

    Paris 2015 - 2018

  • Coty Prestige - International Marketing Director Parfums Chloé

    Paris 2010 - 2014

  • Coty Prestige - Directeur Marketing Parfums Davidoff

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Coty Prestige - Marketing Manager Cool Water

    Paris 2004 - 2007

  • Coty Prestige - Chef de produit Sr Cool Water

    Paris 2001 - 2003

  • Parfums Givenchy - Groupe LVMH - Chef de Produit Sr

    1999 - 2001

  • Beauté Prestige International - Export Area Manager

    1998 - 1999

  • Parfums Christian Dior GmbH, groupe LVMH - Ass. Chef de produits Marketing Controller

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 1992 - 1995 Marketing & Stratégie

