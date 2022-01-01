Menu

Philippe DOREL

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

7 years of experience in the Oil&Gas Industry.

I started to work around pipelay systems, performing the commissioning of flexible pipelay spread on a vessel being constructed in Rio.
Then, more attracted by the pipeline construction, I orientated my career offshore.
As a pre-commissioning engineer my duties are to prepare the full scope of a pre-commissioning campaign, from the ITT for the sub contractors, the operations offshore to the Contract closure upon project completion.

The tasks are varied and my position makes me involved upstream in the projects/tenders, working closely with the method & operation for example.
Today, I keep working as a pre-commissioning engineer to build up a strong knowledge of the subsea structures, the pipeline construction and the pre-commissioning of pipelines and umbilicals.
In the future, I will use this background to handle either Engineering, Method or Operation responsibilities at higher level.

Mes compétences :
Commissioning

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Subsea Precommissioning Engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2011 - maintenant Staff Position
    Engineering & Construction BU
    Offshore Installation Engineering Dpt

    Currently expatriate in Lagos for Egina Deep Water project, Total.

  • Technip - Pipelay System Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Staff position
    Technip Marine Operations Services, Asset Technical, OSLT Le Trait, France.

    Pipelay System Engineer: commissioning of the Skandi Vitoria’s pipelay equipments (France/Brasil)
    then
    Support Engineer for the Deep Pioneer’s pipelay equipments in operation (France)

  • Education Nationale - Mechanical Manufacturing & Engineering Teacher

    Paris 2004 - 2008 Staff position
    Civil service teacher in the French State Education System (15 to 18 years old students)

  • RENAULT - Desing Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2002 Consultant pour Idestyle Technologies
    Technocentre, Guyancourt, France.

    Car Weldings assembly studies
    In charge of 3 draftmen

  • ZODIAC Aerospace - Design Engineer

    Plaisir 1999 - 2000 Staff position
    Emergency Arresting Systems’s Design Department.

    Design of plane emmergency arresting system mainly.
    In charge of 2 draftmen .

  • DCNS - Design Engineer

    Paris 1998 - 1998 Stage de fin d'étude (5 mois)
    Habilité “Confidentiel Défense”
    • Etude de manutention verticale et horizontale de containers à bord de navires de combat (NTCD)
    • Calculs et validation par éléments finis d’une structure de protection du panneau arrière du PAN (Porte Avions Nucléaire) Charles de Gaule

  • DCNS - Mécanicien

    Paris 1997 - 1997 2 mois.
    • Assemblage mécanique de la catapulte latérale du PAN Charles de Gaule

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Angers)

    Angers 2008 - 2009 MS Offshore & Equipements Industriels Navals

    Mastère Spécialisé, cursus followed both in ENSAM Angers & in the French Naval Academy Brest

  • IUFM Rennes

    Brest 2003 - 2004 CAPET Génie Mécanique, option Productique

    Productique - Enseignement en :
    - Lycée Général
    - Lycée Technique
    - Lycée Professionnel

  • Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale

    Brest 1995 - 1998 Ingénieur Maître en Génie Mécanique

    Conception Mécanique

Réseau