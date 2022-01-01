Philippe DOREL

7 years of experience in the Oil&Gas Industry.



I started to work around pipelay systems, performing the commissioning of flexible pipelay spread on a vessel being constructed in Rio.

Then, more attracted by the pipeline construction, I orientated my career offshore.

As a pre-commissioning engineer my duties are to prepare the full scope of a pre-commissioning campaign, from the ITT for the sub contractors, the operations offshore to the Contract closure upon project completion.



The tasks are varied and my position makes me involved upstream in the projects/tenders, working closely with the method & operation for example.

Today, I keep working as a pre-commissioning engineer to build up a strong knowledge of the subsea structures, the pipeline construction and the pre-commissioning of pipelines and umbilicals.

In the future, I will use this background to handle either Engineering, Method or Operation responsibilities at higher level.



