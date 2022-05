As an economist specializing in Business Intelligence and Development Economics, Philippe du Fresnay studied at Kedge, EHESS/CNRS and Insead (France), Wat Pho Cultural University (Thailand), SHUFE (China), NTNU (Taiwan), Webster University and Harvard University (US). He was published and invited as a lecturer in Western Europe, Asia and Africa, and frequently appears on public media in France (LCI, BFM, France24, TV5Monde…) and abroad (CCTV, BBC)