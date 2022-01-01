Menu

Philippe DUBOISDENGHIEN

NIVELLES

En résumé

Specialties:
Management & Organisation Consulting
Lean management : 5S project management
Sales Management
Life & Business Coaching - Team Coaching
Training

1. Management & Organization Consulting
Help organizations design their core business processes to assure consistent, reliable delivery of their services and products while keeping in mind human factor impact
Improve corporate governance, profitability and management practices by providing guidance in managing organizational change, business process reengineering, and interim executive services to organization leadership teams

2. Sales Management
Specify winning sales & marketing strategies,
Manage effective direct or indirect multi-functional teams management,
Accurate multi-levels communication,
Define & lead of robust success-oriented commercial processes

3. Life & Business Coaching - Team Coaching
Challenge you and take the time to find out what winning in life means to you. Be your partner in living the life you know you can accomplish, personally and professionally

4. Training:
Marketing, market study methodologies, purchasing policy, best practices of sales & negotiation, Time management, Stress Management
Solution Selling; Initiation to coaching; Soft Skills trainings

How to gain the "Manager Coach Attitude"?

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Louvain School Of Management (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2013 - 2013 Certification

    Gestion du Changement - " Les organisations qui seront capables de développer leur capacité à changer afin de répondre efficacement et rapidement aux évolutions multiples exigées par leur environnement présenteront un avantage concurrentiel fondamental. Or, la mise en œuvre effective du changement repose surtout et avant tout sur les hommes et les femmes qui composent le tissu de l’organisation. E

  • ITMD Institut Du Travail Et Du Management Durable (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Consultant ITMD

    Allier Performance et Développement Humain - L'ITMD s'appuie sur des outils du management des organisations: sociotechnique, organisations apprenantes, management des compétences, lean management, Son but: la prise en compte de la dimension humaine du développement durable des organisations: vie d'équipe responsabilisante, organisations apprenantes, amélioration continue de la performance, enrichi

  • B@O-Institut Elan Vital (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2009 - 2010 Certification

    Coaching (privé, professionnel; individuel, collectif) - Reference: International Coaching Federation (ICF)

  • Université De Mons-Hainaut (Mons)

    Mons 1984 - 1989 Ingénieur Commercial

    Membre AIESEC

    Actif pendant plusieurs années au sein des comités Alumni (régional et national)

Réseau