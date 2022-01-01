Philippe DUBOISDENGHIEN

Specialties:

Management & Organisation Consulting

Lean management : 5S project management

Sales Management

Life & Business Coaching - Team Coaching

Training



1. Management & Organization Consulting

Help organizations design their core business processes to assure consistent, reliable delivery of their services and products while keeping in mind human factor impact

Improve corporate governance, profitability and management practices by providing guidance in managing organizational change, business process reengineering, and interim executive services to organization leadership teams



2. Sales Management

Specify winning sales & marketing strategies,

Manage effective direct or indirect multi-functional teams management,

Accurate multi-levels communication,

Define & lead of robust success-oriented commercial processes



3. Life & Business Coaching - Team Coaching

Challenge you and take the time to find out what winning in life means to you. Be your partner in living the life you know you can accomplish, personally and professionally



4. Training:

Marketing, market study methodologies, purchasing policy, best practices of sales & negotiation, Time management, Stress Management

Solution Selling; Initiation to coaching; Soft Skills trainings



How to gain the "Manager Coach Attitude"?