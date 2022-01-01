Retail
Philippe DUCHEMIN
Philippe DUCHEMIN
MARINES DE COGOLIN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Full ship maintenance and preparation . Skipper .
Entreprises
Néant
- Skipper
2011 - 2014
Moby Yacht Services
- Manager - Maintenance - Deliveries - Skipper
2000 - 2011
MOBY YACHT SERVICES - Maintenance - Deliveries -
Skipper Nautor's / Wauquiez / Léopard 23m STOR / Shipman63'BAMBOCHIP
Néant
- Skipper
1998 - 2000
Vallicelli 74' LA CARDINALA
Mediterranean / Caribbean
Néant
- Skipper
1996 - 1998
Wauquiez 54' COMPANY
Centurion 49' ABRICOTINE III
Mediterranean / Caribbean
Wauquiez International Charters
- Skipper
1994 - 1996
Wauquiez 60' LADY NICOLE - Rhoon -
Centurion 61's SOLAR II -
Centurion 61's VA VITE - Oslo -
Base Wauquiez ( HW location ) Mediterranean ,
Sun Yacht Charters
- Skipper
1991 - 1994
Base Wauquiez ( Sun Yacht Charters ) Caribbean .
Yacht Club Medical de France
- Skipper
1987 - 1991
First 456 VIRUS II
Plan G.Ollier 40' PROTEUS
Trimaran Newick 45' OCTOPUSS
Yacht Club Medical de France - Atlantic - Caribbean
Formations
Freedom Yacht
Antibes
1996 - 1996
Yachtmaster Offshore RYA
Marigot St Martin
Marigot St Martin
1991 - 1992
Brevet Patron Plaisance Voile Marine Marchande
Eric PETIT
Patrice PUYPEROUX
Sylvain BIGATI