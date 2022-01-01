Menu

Philippe DUCHEMIN

MARINES DE COGOLIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Full ship maintenance and preparation . Skipper .

Entreprises

  • Néant - Skipper

    2011 - 2014

  • Moby Yacht Services - Manager - Maintenance - Deliveries - Skipper

    2000 - 2011 MOBY YACHT SERVICES - Maintenance - Deliveries -
    Skipper Nautor's / Wauquiez / Léopard 23m STOR / Shipman63'BAMBOCHIP

  • Néant - Skipper

    1998 - 2000 Vallicelli 74' LA CARDINALA
    Mediterranean / Caribbean

  • Néant - Skipper

    1996 - 1998 Wauquiez 54' COMPANY
    Centurion 49' ABRICOTINE III
    Mediterranean / Caribbean

  • Wauquiez International Charters - Skipper

    1994 - 1996 Wauquiez 60' LADY NICOLE - Rhoon -
    Centurion 61's SOLAR II -
    Centurion 61's VA VITE - Oslo -
    Base Wauquiez ( HW location ) Mediterranean ,

  • Sun Yacht Charters - Skipper

    1991 - 1994 Base Wauquiez ( Sun Yacht Charters ) Caribbean .

  • Yacht Club Medical de France - Skipper

    1987 - 1991 First 456 VIRUS II
    Plan G.Ollier 40' PROTEUS
    Trimaran Newick 45' OCTOPUSS
    Yacht Club Medical de France - Atlantic - Caribbean

Formations

Réseau