Philippe DUGOURD

Paris

En résumé

Experienced instructor and examiner on single and twin engine helicopters
Leadership and management experience

EASA ATPL(H) - IR ME SP/MP

TRI (H) - TRE (H) - FI (H)
MCC - HHO - NVG

5000+ Hrs (1500 night)

S365/EC155 - WG13 - SA341/342 - SA313/316/319

PPL(A) SEP

Mes compétences :
Cockpit Resource Management
Management RH
Examinateur
Formation professionnelle
Gestion de la formation
Management opérationnel
Planification
Réglementation aéronautique européenne
Aéronautique
Hélicoptère

Entreprises

  • Marine Nationale - Chargé de mission

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Elaboration de la doctrine d’emploi des hélicoptères
    - Evaluation des compétences des détachementsd’hélicoptères

  • Marine Nationale - Adjoint au directeur

    Paris 2013 - 2015 - Management des ressources humaines (150 personnes)
    - Chargé du suivi de la disponibilité de 10 hélicoptères
    - Président du CHSCT
    - Management de la sécurité des vols ;
    - Chargé du suivi de l'infrastructure et de la sécurité ;
    - Chargé de la sûreté des installations et des matériels ;
    - Commandant de bord, instructeur et examinateur en vol

  • Marine Nationale - Directeur des opérations

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Gestion de l'exploitation aérienne
    - Coordination avec les différents intervenants de l'activité
    - Suivi de l'entraînement et de la qualification de 45 personnels navigants
    - Pilotage de la qualification opérationnelle de 5 détachements d'hélicoptères
    - Management de la sécurité des vols ;
    - Commandant de bord, instructeur et examinateur en vol

  • Marine Nationale - Directeur des opérations et Directeur de l'Enseignement

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Ecole de spécialisation sur hélicoptères embarqués :
    - Pilotage de l'activité aérienne
    - Suivi de l'entraînement et la qualification de 40 personnels navigants
    - Chargé de la qualification opérationnelle de 6 détachements en métropole et outre-mer

    Directeur de l'enseignement :
    - Responsable de la formation avancée des pilotes d'hélicoptères de la Marine Nationale
    - Pilotage des stages
    - Modification / création des cursus
    - Chargé de la formation des moniteurs pilotes

  • Marine Nationale - Chef de détachement hélicoptère de Service Public & Responsable d'un détachement

    Paris 2008 - 2010 - Responsable d'un détachement de 12 personnes et d'un hélicoptère ;
    - Chargé de la coordination avec des organismes civils et militaires ;
    - Chargé des infrastructures et de la sécurité
    - Commandant de bord et instructeur en vol

  • Marine Nationale - Management de la sécurité des vols

    Paris 2005 - 2008 - Management de la sécurité des vols
    - Commandant de bord, instructeur et examinateur en vol

  • Marine Nationale - Instructeur hélicoptère

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Instructeur en vol et au sol en vue de l'obtention du brevet de pilote professionnel hélicoptère
    Adjoint au chef de brigade, responsable du suivi de 30 élèves

  • Marine Nationale - Chef de détachement embarqué

    Paris 2000 - 2002 - Responsable d'un détachement de 14 personnes et d'un hélicoptère
    - Commandant de bord, instructeur et examinateur en vol

  • Marine Nationale - Directeur des opérations aériennes & Chargé de l'activité

    Paris 1999 - 2000 TCD ``Orage'' : Directeur des opérations aériennes
    - Management de l'activité embarqué des détachements des différentes armées
    - Responsable des manœuvres aériennes sur le pont d'envol

  • Marine Nationale - Pilotage de l'activité aéronautique en état-major

    Paris 1998 - 1999

  • Marine Nationale - Commandant de bord et instructeur

    Paris 1992 - 1998

