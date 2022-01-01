Philippe DUGOURD

Experienced instructor and examiner on single and twin engine helicopters
Leadership and management experience
EASA ATPL(H) - IR ME SP/MP
TRI (H) - TRE (H) - FI (H)
MCC - HHO - NVG
5000+ Hrs (1500 night)
S365/EC155 - WG13 - SA341/342 - SA313/316/319
PPL(A) SEP
Mes compétences :
Cockpit Resource Management
Management RH
Examinateur
Formation professionnelle
Gestion de la formation
Management opérationnel
Planification
Réglementation aéronautique européenne
Aéronautique
Hélicoptère
