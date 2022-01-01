Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe DURAND
Ajouter
Philippe DURAND
AGEN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Agen
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
aquitaine coordination
- Gérant
2007 - 2015
C&D
- Conducteur de travaux
Paris
2002 - 2007
Formations
Jolimont (Toulouse)
Toulouse
1980 - 1982
Réseau
Agen WELLJOB
Anaïs BENQUET
Anne MARIE
Camille MONTAGNIER
Cédric BERNARD
Christelle DESANDERE
Frédéric FORNT